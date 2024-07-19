Government In Touch With Microsoft Over Outage, CERT-In Issues Technical Advisory

The Indian government is in touch with Microsoft over its global outage, according to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

"We have identified the reason for this outage and released updates to resolve the issue," he said on Friday, adding that the outage has not affected government websites hosted on the National Informatics Centre, or NIC.

The CERT-In, or the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, which is part of the Ministry of Electronics and IT, has issued a technical advisory.

"It has been reported that Windows hosts related to CrowdStrike agent Falcon Sensor are facing outages and getting crashed due to a recent update received in the product," adding that the update is leading to a blue screen of death.