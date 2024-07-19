Government In Touch With Microsoft Over Outage, CERT-In Issues Technical Advisory
The CERT-In, or the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, which is part of the Ministry of Electronics and IT, said that the issue occurred in the latest update of CrowdStrike.
The Indian government is in touch with Microsoft over its global outage, according to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
"We have identified the reason for this outage and released updates to resolve the issue," he said on Friday, adding that the outage has not affected government websites hosted on the National Informatics Centre, or NIC.
The CERT-In, or the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, which is part of the Ministry of Electronics and IT, has issued a technical advisory.
"It has been reported that Windows hosts related to CrowdStrike agent Falcon Sensor are facing outages and getting crashed due to a recent update received in the product," adding that the update is leading to a blue screen of death.
"The issues occurred in the latest update of CrowdStrike, and the changes have been reverted by the CrowdStrike Team," it added.
Microsoft Inc. reported an outage in its cloud services early on Friday after the first instances appeared in the US on Thursday night. The glitches, attributed to the failure of Microsoft services including Azure and 365, affected life from the US to Asia.