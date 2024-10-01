Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Review Round-Up: Flaunt Your AI

The first ever foldable smartphone from the Google stable to launch in India—Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold—has created ripples since it launched. It’s been called the “normal phone,” until it opens up, and then it isn’t. It delivers a genuine smartphone experience when it’s folded and lets out a few “oohs” and “whoas” when it unfolds into a slim, gorgeous-looking square tablet. Its enhanced artificial intelligence features, powered by Gemini Advanced, have been much deliberated about in tech circles. But with a price tag (details later) at the pinnacle of the flagship range, is it a best buy?

Let’s take a look at what tech watchers have to say about the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.