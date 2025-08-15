From Chatbots To Taskbots: What is Agentic AI And How Can It Help Businesses?

Agentic AI uses five major automation patterns to undertake operations, according to Arenas.

The first is the 'Tool-Use Pattern', which involves the AI directly interacting with the systems that the organisation uses to undertake data retrieval, workflow creation, interfacing with other software applications, and executing transactions.

The second is the 'Reflection Pattern', where the AI goes back and reviews its output and catches errors to improve upon without human input, which can help it eliminate errors before they are even made.

The third is 'Planning Pattern', where the AI uses the previous two patterns together to break down complex processes into tasks that it can take action on.

"Planning agents address this (complexity) by breaking high-level goals into actionable tasks, tracking progress, and adapting as requirements shift," Arenas said.

This brings down costs for processes while automating a majority of them.

The fourth is 'Multi-Agent Pattern', where, as the name suggests, the AI agents communicate with and collaborate with various other agents with specialised tasks to execute processes with a lot more speed.

The fifth and final pattern is the 'ReAct' or reasoning+action element, which has the AI resolve roadblocks in real time instead of depending on pre-set scripts.

"ReAct agents alternate between reasoning and action—taking a step, observing results, and deciding what to do next. This allows agents to adapt to ambiguity, evolving requirements, and situations where the best path forward isn’t clear," Arenas said.