Investing In AI Firms To Build Massive Wealth Or Wipe Out Most Capital? Indian Finfluencer Explains
Finfluencer Akshat Shrivastava also weighed-in on the comparison being made between the current AI boom and the dot-com frenzy of the early 2000s
Artificial intelligence is growing at a 25% compound annual growth rate, and traders believe generational wealth is being minted in the sector. But the bet is binary: invest in AI firms in 2025 and you could either build massive wealth or wipe out 90% of your capital, warns Indian finfluencer Akshat Shrivastava through a social media post on X.
While the AI boom has been drawing comparisons to the dot-com frenzy of the early 2000s, when venture capitalists chased internet startups, and governments raced to build digital infrastructure, this comparison falls short, argued Shrivastava.
Back then, telecom companies raised nearly $2 trillion in equity and $600 billion in debt to lay over 80 million miles of fibre-optic cable in the US alone, he points out. By 2005, around 85% of that cable lay unused. This led to "dark fiber" that crashed bandwidth prices and triggered bankruptcies. Supply far outpaced demand, Shrivastava highlighted.
In 2025, he points out, the dynamic is reversed: Nvidia's GPUs are selling out within months, M7 models and language learning models are hungry for the fastest computers, and hardware supply still lags demand.
"AI is still the foremost play in investing right now. Nations are going AI-first. As an investor, you should go AI-first too," he said.