Investing In AI Firms To Build Massive Wealth Or Wipe Out Most Capital? Indian Finfluencer Explains

Back then, telecom companies raised nearly $2 trillion in equity and $600 billion in debt to lay over 80 million miles of fibre-optic cable in the US alone, he points out. By 2005, around 85% of that cable lay unused. This led to "dark fiber" that crashed bandwidth prices and triggered bankruptcies. Supply far outpaced demand, Shrivastava highlighted.

In 2025, he points out, the dynamic is reversed: Nvidia's GPUs are selling out within months, M7 models and language learning models are hungry for the fastest computers, and hardware supply still lags demand.

"AI is still the foremost play in investing right now. Nations are going AI-first. As an investor, you should go AI-first too," he said.