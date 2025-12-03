Electronics Body ICEA Welcomes Govt's Re-Think On Sanchar Saathi App

The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), the apex industry body representing electronics manufacturers, on Wednesday welcomed the government's decision to repeal an order mandating pre-installation of the Sanchar Saathi cybersecurity app on smartphones sold in the country.

ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said withdrawing the mandatory requirement while maintaining a strong focus on combating cybersecurity fraud "reflects a balanced and pragmatic policy approach that protects consumers while ensuring smooth and effective implementation by the industry".

The association represents prominent domestic and foreign companies including Apple Inc., that opposed the mandatory requirement for Sanchar Saathi app on its devices.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday clarified that the use of Sanchar Saathi app will be voluntary, with users free to delete it whenever they want.

The initial order which came on Nov. 28 had mandated that all mobile phone manufacturers and importers 'pre-install' the 'Sanchar Saathi' in application on devices sold and used in India.

Manufacturers were given 90 days to implement these changes and had to submit a compliance report within 120 days.

The government's push for mandating the installation of the Sanchar Saathi app came as it aims to curb digital fraud and rising cases of digital arrests, as well as the sale of counterfeit devices in the nation's massive secondary smartphone market.

The directive had also prohibited manufacturers from allowing users to delete or deactivate the app, which led to immediate concerns over privacy violations.

"As an industry body committed to building a safe and trusted digital ecosystem, ICEA strongly supports initiatives that enhance cybersecurity. At the same time, such measures are most effective when they avoid imposing mandatory obligations on users and industry, encouraging adoption through clarity, practicality and confidence-building," Mohindroo said.