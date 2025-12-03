Govt Repeals Order On Mandatory Pre-Installation Of Sanchar Saathi App

The government has repealed an order mandating pre-installation of the Sanchar Saathi cybersecurity app on smartphones sold in the country, according to a Telecom Ministry press release issued on Wednesday.

This comes a day after Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia clarified that the use of app will be voluntary, with users free to delete it whenever they want.

The initial order which came on Nov. 28 had mandated that all mobile phone manufacturers and importers 'pre-install' the 'Sanchar Saathi' in application on devices sold and used in India.

Manufacturers were given 90 days to implement these changes and had to submit a compliance report within 120 days.

The government's push for mandating the installation of the Sanchar Saathi app came as it aims to curb digital fraud and rising cases of digital arrests, as well as the sale of counterfeit devices in the nation's massive secondary smartphone market.

(This is a developing story)