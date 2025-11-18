Cloudflare Outage: OpenAI, X, Canva, Spotify, PayPal And More — Check Full List Of Websites Impacted

An array of websites, including X, ChatGPT and Perplexity, were briefly down on Wednesday following an outage that affected Cloudflare, a major provider of content delivery network (CDN) services.

DownDetector, the platform tracking outages in real-time, was itself down for a few minutes due to the glitch. However, after it resumed, a sharp spike in outage reports got reflected.

Here is the full list of websites and services that were impacted:

Spotify

Perplexity

X (formerly Twitter)

OpenAI (ChatGPT)

Amazon Web Services

Canva

Letterboxd

Archive of our Own

Genshin Impact

Honkai: Star Rail

Sage

PayPal

News agency ANI

Data from DownDetector shows that there were outage spikes for many virtual multiplayer games as well, such as the League of Legends, Archive of our Own, Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail.

Sharing an update on the situation, Cloudflare said, "A fix has been implemented and we believe the incident is now resolved. We are continuing to monitor for errors to ensure all services are back to normal."

The complaints of X's inaccessibility spiked at around 5:10 pm (IST). Around 47% of the outage complaints were related to feed, 30% said the website was down, and 23% faced server connection issues. At about 5:40 pm, however, X turned accessible for most users in India.

Users visiting the websites of ChatGPT and Perplexity read a message stating: "Please unblock challenges.cloudflare.com to proceed."