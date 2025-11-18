Cloudflare Outage Explained: What Went Wrong, Why CDN Is Crucial, And Will Disruptions Recur? FAQs Answered

Echoing a disruption similar to that involving Amazon Web Services last month, Cloudflare experienced an outage on Tuesday that led to a brief suspension of services of major websites such as X, ChatGPT and Perplexity.

The internet infrastructure provider had notable issues with its Cloud Delivery Network. The CDN is a network of interconnected servers situated in in various physical locations across the globe, whose job is to make the transmission of content such as web pages, images and videos, a lot faster.

According to that logic, a user in Mumbai, would be able to access a webpage faster when it's in an edge server in the same city rather than an origin server far away.

It also reduces the strain on the origin-server by having the load requests for the requested media distributed across the edge server. It further provides protection against DDoS attacks and security filtering.