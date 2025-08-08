ChatGPT Users, Try These Using GPT-5: Emotional Poems, Deep Research, Health Queries, Sarcasm, More
Here's what you can do with the latest version of OpenAI’s AI chatbot.
OpenAI has introduced GPT-5, its latest and most sophisticated AI model. The company claims that GPT-5 delivers better responses in everything from coding and writing to healthcare and visual recognition.
So if you’re a ChatGPT user, here’s a closer look at things you can do using GPT-5.
Emotional Poems
While you could request poems from earlier models as well, OpenAI says GPT-5 captures emotions better. The model captures the emotional journey with a more compelling conclusion, vivid descriptions, and impactful metaphors. OpenAI gave instances when GPT-5 wrote lines like “black flags of a country that no longer exists” and “Kyoto’s bell rolls evening down the hill”.
New Presets: Cynic, Robot, Listener, Nerd
A research preview of four new preset personalities — Cynic, Robot, Listener, and Nerd — will initially be available for text chat and later for voice interactions. Using these, your communication style can be thoughtful, supportive, and sarcastic, depending on the requirement.
Deep Research
GPT‑5 is a combination of a model that addresses most questions and “GPT‑5 thinking” for advanced queries. So if you write something like “think hard about this” with your prompt, it will switch models and perform deep research and reasoning. Reasoning models can perform complex searches and consolidate extensive data into an answer, at the PhD level, as per CEO Sam Altman.
Health-Related Queries
As per OpenAI, GPT-5 is its most advanced model for addressing health-related inquiries. It identifies potential health issues as per prompts and poses questions to deliver more safer and useful answers, also adjusting to the user’s background, knowledge level, and location.
Coding
With GPT-5, you can craft websites, apps, and games using prompt(s), with improved design, spacing, and typography than earlier models. OpenAI offered an example of GPT‑5 creating a single-page gaming app “Jumping Ball Runner”, with characters jumping over obstacles, funny sounds for actions, increasing game speed, score tracking, and more.
Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Contacts Integration
You will have the option to connect Gmail, Google Calendar, and Google Contacts with ChatGPT, allowing it to retrieve and reference information from these services automatically.
Images, Charts, Presentations, Diagrams
With its multimodal capabilities across text, images, audio, and video, GPT‑5 can offer answers to multiple modalities. It can analyse, summarise, and offer answers related to images and non-text inputs, including charts, presentations, diagrams, and more.
Improved Voice Mode
According to OpenAI, Voice Mode is becoming more advanced with GPT-5. It will now adjust and comprehend your commands more effectively, customising its speech according to the situation.