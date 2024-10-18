Apple MacBook Pro With M4 Chip May Arrive Soon

There is currently a lot of speculation surrounding the impending release of Apple's MacBook Pro equipped with the new and powerful M4 chip, and additional information has emerged to support this theory.

According to a recent report from Digitimes, Compaq—a major assembler of Mac—has increased production in September. Furthermore, two vendors of Mac components—Jarllytec and Shin Zu Shing—reported higher revenue last month. If Apple is preparing for an October launch of the MacBook Pro, it aligns with the company’s component suppliers receiving additional orders.

Apple's release schedule for a new model also looks aligned with that of the Scary Fast event in October 2023, when the last MacBook Pro was introduced. Considering that the company just made a surprise drop of the new iPad mini on Oct. 15, another surprise in the form of an M4-powered MacBook Pro looks highly probable.

As reported earlier, one of the M4 Macs will be an entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro. Two higher-end models with a 14-inch panel and a larger 16-inch display are expected to follow.

The good news for users definitely is the M4 upgrade. The M4 has a 10-core central processing unit and 10-core graphic processing unit, which makes it more powerful and efficient. The second-generation 3nm chipset that has since May 2024 powered the iPad Pro is expected to improve device performance substantially. Add to that the anticipated 16GB RAM, and it’s a welcome improvement over the 8GB RAM found in the current MacBook Pro.