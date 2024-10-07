New Apple M4 Macs, iPad Mini On The Horizon

Apple Inc. plans to unveil a number of new devices in early November, along with a surprise announcement. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who wrote in his newsletter, the company is targeting the release of a number of M4 Mac models on Friday, Nov. 1. The bigger release on the anvil: a refreshed iPad mini.

One of the M4 Macs will be an entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro with the codename J604. Two higher-end models with a 14-inch panel (J614) and a larger 16-inch display (J616) will follow. Mini-LED panels are expected to be featured on all variants.

Apple's tiny computing workhorse, the M4 Mac mini, may reportedly shrink to the size of an Apple TV, while packing some powerful hardware. The good news for users is that they will likely be able to configure the device with an M4 Pro chip configuration through a higher-tier option.

Apple's desktop computer, the iMac, is also slated to be refreshed with an M4 chip, which will be a welcome upgrade from the M3 chip. Users can expect faster and improved performance with the second-generation 3nm chipset that has since May 2024 powered the iPad Pro.

Finally, the iPad mini 7 (J410) could also be released. While details of its specifications haven’t been released by the company or mentioned by Gurman, it will be the first update since Apple’s smallest tablet was redesigned in 2021.