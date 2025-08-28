Apple iPhone 17 Series Launch: New Colours Leaked Ahead Of Sept. 9 Event, Check Details

Apple has scheduled its much-anticipated 'Awe Dropping' launch event on Sept. 9. The iPhone 17 series is expected to be unveiled at the event. In the run-up to the expected launch, leaks about the handset’s colour options have surfaced online.

Reports suggest that the standard iPhone 17 may arrive in six different shades. Alongside the entry model, Apple is also likely to reveal the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and a new iPhone 17 Air.

Tipster Setsuna Digital recently shared potential colour options for the upcoming iPhone 17 series. The standard iPhone 17 is reportedly set to come in black, white, pewter grey, green, pink and light blue. The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to be offered in black, white, grey, dark blue and orange. While the Pro Max colours remain unconfirmed, it is expected to follow the Pro’s colour patterns.