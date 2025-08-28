Apple iPhone 17 Series Launch: New Colours Leaked Ahead Of Sept. 9 Event, Check Details
Apple has scheduled its much-anticipated 'Awe Dropping' launch event on Sept. 9. The iPhone 17 series is expected to be unveiled at the event. In the run-up to the expected launch, leaks about the handset’s colour options have surfaced online.
Reports suggest that the standard iPhone 17 may arrive in six different shades. Alongside the entry model, Apple is also likely to reveal the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and a new iPhone 17 Air.
Tipster Setsuna Digital recently shared potential colour options for the upcoming iPhone 17 series. The standard iPhone 17 is reportedly set to come in black, white, pewter grey, green, pink and light blue. The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to be offered in black, white, grey, dark blue and orange. While the Pro Max colours remain unconfirmed, it is expected to follow the Pro’s colour patterns.
Apple is also anticipated to unveil a new, slim and lightweight device named the iPhone 17 Air. The handset is expected to be available in black, white, light gold and light blue colours. This new model is rumoured to take the place of the iPhone Plus series, offering a slimmer and more stylish option in Apple’s latest smartphone range.
A video of the iPhone 17 Air dummy in light blue surfaced online recently, showcasing the device from various angles. The colourway reportedly resembles the Sky Blue used in Apple’s MacBook Air with the M4 chip. If accurate, this suggests Apple may be adopting a less subdued colour scheme for its latest iPhone models.
Apple recently announced that it will host its much-anticipated ‘Awe Dropping’ launch event on Sept. 9. The company is expected to unveil the new iPhone 17 series during this event. Alongside the iPhones, Apple is also likely to introduce the latest Apple Watch Series 11 and the possible successor to the Watch Ultra 2.
Apple is also expected to launch the highly anticipated AirPods Pro 3 at its upcoming event. According to recent reports, these truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds will feature an advanced new chip that enhances audio quality, delivers more effective active noise cancellation and improves battery life.