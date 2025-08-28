Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Launch Date, How To Watch Event, Pre-Order, Sales, Features — All You Need To Know
The iPhone 17 Pro Max launch can be viewed on different platforms.
Apple has announced the date for its September launch event, where it will raise the curtains over the iPhone 17 series. The flagship device from the lineup will be the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which is tipped to get the most upgrades this year.
Here a look at everything we know so far about the iPhone 17 Pro Max, including launch date, keynote, potential pre-order and on-sale dates, and specs and features.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Launch Date And Time In India
The iPhone 17 Pro Max’s launch date has been set for Sept. 9, at the “awe dropping” Apple event, which will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, Cupertino, California. The iPhone 17 Pro Max launch keynote will begin at 10:30 p.m. in India.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Launch: How To Watch
Apple's keynote will likely be a pre-recorded video, featuring all the launches and announcements streamed live on various platforms. Here’s how to watch the iPhone 17 Pro Max launch on Sept. 9.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Pre-Order And On-Sale Dates
Typically, Apple begins pre-orders on the Friday of the week when it holds the iPhone launch event, suggesting that pre-orders for the iPhone 17 Pro Max could start on Friday, Sept. 12.
Once pre-orders commence on Friday, the actual sales usually start the Friday after. Based on this pattern, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is anticipated to be officially available for purchase on Friday, Sept. 19.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Specs And Features
The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to get a bigger, rectangular camera module featuring a 48MP telephoto lens, paired with a 24MP front camera. The device may also feature simultaneous video recording from both front and rear cameras, as well as 8K video support.
The rear Apple logo may shift downward on the Pro Max because of its larger camera bar, which could also lead to an increase in thickness to 8.725mm.
At the heart of the iPhone 17 Pro Max will be the A19 Pro chip, which is anticipated to enhance both performance and efficiency of the device. It is expected to house a bigger battery surpassing 5,000mAh.
The iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely have an aluminium frame, with a combination of glass and aluminium for the rear panel. Among other upgrades include 12GB RAM (up from 8GB in the iPhone 16 Pro models) and vapour chamber for cooling.