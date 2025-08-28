Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Launch Date, How To Watch Event, Pre-Order, Sales, Features — All You Need To Know

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to get a bigger, rectangular camera module featuring a 48MP telephoto lens, paired with a 24MP front camera. The device may also feature simultaneous video recording from both front and rear cameras, as well as 8K video support.

The rear Apple logo may shift downward on the Pro Max because of its larger camera bar, which could also lead to an increase in thickness to 8.725mm.

At the heart of the iPhone 17 Pro Max will be the A19 Pro chip, which is anticipated to enhance both performance and efficiency of the device. It is expected to house a bigger battery surpassing 5,000mAh.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely have an aluminium frame, with a combination of glass and aluminium for the rear panel. Among other upgrades include 12GB RAM (up from 8GB in the iPhone 16 Pro models) and vapour chamber for cooling.