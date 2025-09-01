Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Price, Launch Date, Camera, Battery, Features — Everything We Know So Far
Apple’s flagship phone will pack its most advanced tech and upgrades.
Apple’s iPhone 17 range is set to show its face next week. The company last week announced the official launch date for its next Apple event that will lift the covers off the new lineup.
Although Apple is expected to unveil four models — iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max — the device creating the most buzz is the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Righty so, because Apple’s flagship phone will pack its most advanced tech and upgrades.
However, this will come at a price — price hike to be precise. Apple is anticipated to bump the iPhone 17 Pro Max price to cover the tech and design changes, as well as the potential impact of tariffs.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Price
Over the past month or so, analysts have hinted at the possibility of a $50-$100 price hike for iPhone 17 series, including the Pro Max.
The iPhone 16 Pro Max was launched at $1,199. With a $50 bump, the iPhone 17 Pro Max's price will become $1,249, and if Apple goes with a $100 raise, the Pro Max will cost $1,299.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Launch Date
The launch date for the iPhone 17 Pro Max is scheduled for Sept. 9, during the “awe dropping” Apple event. The keynote will commence at 10 a.m. PT, 1 p.m. ET in the US, and 10:30 p.m. in India.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Specs And Features
Powering the iPhone 17 Pro Max will be the A19 Pro chip, which is projected to boost the device’s performance and efficiency significantly.
The Pro Max is anticipated to feature a larger, rectangular camera setup that includes a 48MP telephoto lens, along with a 24MP front-facing camera. The device is also expected to allow for simultaneous video recording using both front and rear cameras, as well as support for 8K video.
Due to the expanded camera module, the rear Apple logo might be repositioned lower on the Pro Max and there may be a slight increase in thickness as well, reaching 8.725mm.
A larger battery, exceeding 5,000mAh, is also anticipated to be packed in the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The Pro Max is likely to have an aluminium frame, combining glass and aluminium for the rear panel. Other enhancements include an upgrade to 12GB of RAM from the previous 8GB in the iPhone 16 Pro models and the addition of a vapour chamber for improved cooling.