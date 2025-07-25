Apple iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max To Ditch ProMotion Exclusivity For New Anti-Reflective Display
Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max may lose their exclusive ProMotion display feature. However, the devices are expected to come with a new anti-reflective, scratch-resistant screen.
As anticipation builds for Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 lineup, the latest rumoured updates suggest that the Pro models could be in for a major shake-up. While the current-generation Pro devices hold a distinct edge thanks to their 120Hz ProMotion displays and always-on functionality, this long-standing exclusivity may be coming to an end, ushering in a new era of visual upgrades for all.
According to 9to5Mac, Apple is reportedly planning to equip every model in the iPhone 17 series, including the rumoured ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, with high refresh rate displays. If true, it would mark a big shift in Apple’s strategy, as ProMotion would no longer remain a premium-only feature.
For context, ProMotion technology, which offers smoother animations and scrolling, has been confined to the Pro line-up since its debut. That may soon change with the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max all expected to feature it. While this levelling of the playing field could reduce the appeal of the pricier Pro models, Apple may already have a new ace up its sleeve.
Citing industry chatter, 9to5Mac notes that the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are rumoured to feature a cutting-edge anti-reflective display that’s also more resistant to scratches. This could help preserve their premium status just as ProMotion becomes standard across the range.
Though the specifics are scarce, there is speculation that the new technology might resemble Apple’s nano-texture glass, first seen in high-end displays for Macs and more recently included in the M4 iPad Pro. Will this anti-reflective display be like nano-texture, but for iPhone? It’s hard to say, as details remain minimal, according to the 9to5Mac report.
If Apple goes ahead with this nano-texture-like finish in its next Pro iPhones, it could represent a meaningful upgrade for users who frequently battle glare or seek improved screen durability. Given how nano-texture displays have been embraced in Apple’s professional hardware, it’s plausible that iPhones are next in line for the same treatment.
And the timing may be critical. With the iPhone 17 Air expected to offer compelling features in a sleeker form factor, even loyal Pro users may find themselves tempted to switch. Offering a superior, glare-free and more resilient display could be just the kind of differentiation Apple needs to retain its high-end user base.
Whether or not this rumoured feature comes at an extra cost or introduces trade-offs remains to be seen. For now, Apple fans will be watching closely as the autumn launch window approaches.