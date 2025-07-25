Apple iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max To Ditch ProMotion Exclusivity For New Anti-Reflective Display

Citing industry chatter, 9to5Mac notes that the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are rumoured to feature a cutting-edge anti-reflective display that’s also more resistant to scratches. This could help preserve their premium status just as ProMotion becomes standard across the range.

Though the specifics are scarce, there is speculation that the new technology might resemble Apple’s nano-texture glass, first seen in high-end displays for Macs and more recently included in the M4 iPad Pro. Will this anti-reflective display be like nano-texture, but for iPhone? It’s hard to say, as details remain minimal, according to the 9to5Mac report.

If Apple goes ahead with this nano-texture-like finish in its next Pro iPhones, it could represent a meaningful upgrade for users who frequently battle glare or seek improved screen durability. Given how nano-texture displays have been embraced in Apple’s professional hardware, it’s plausible that iPhones are next in line for the same treatment.

And the timing may be critical. With the iPhone 17 Air expected to offer compelling features in a sleeker form factor, even loyal Pro users may find themselves tempted to switch. Offering a superior, glare-free and more resilient display could be just the kind of differentiation Apple needs to retain its high-end user base.

Whether or not this rumoured feature comes at an extra cost or introduces trade-offs remains to be seen. For now, Apple fans will be watching closely as the autumn launch window approaches.