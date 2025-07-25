Apple Releases iOS 26 Public Beta: Eligible Devices, New Features And Steps To Download

Apple has released the first public beta of iOS 26, its latest software innovation, first showcased at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2025. This new beta version of iOS 26 can now be downloaded by the users, giving them access to the latest features and design changes.

As soon as Apple unveiled iOS26 at WWDC, its liquid glass like appearance for icons became an instant sensation on the internet, drawing both praises and criticism for the unusual design.

Besides the liquid-glass feature, the users will also be able to try more advanced Apple Intelligence innovation, bringing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to the Apple devices.

The beta version is available through the Apple Beta Software Program and users will need to sign in with their Apple ID to download it.