Apple Releases iOS 26 Public Beta: Eligible Devices, New Features And Steps To Download
Apple’s iOS 26 public beta is now available, featuring a bold new ‘liquid glass’ design and AI-powered tools.
Apple has released the first public beta of iOS 26, its latest software innovation, first showcased at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2025. This new beta version of iOS 26 can now be downloaded by the users, giving them access to the latest features and design changes.
As soon as Apple unveiled iOS26 at WWDC, its liquid glass like appearance for icons became an instant sensation on the internet, drawing both praises and criticism for the unusual design.
Besides the liquid-glass feature, the users will also be able to try more advanced Apple Intelligence innovation, bringing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to the Apple devices.
The beta version is available through the Apple Beta Software Program and users will need to sign in with their Apple ID to download it.
Key Features To Expect From iOS 26 Update
iOS 26 brings a fresh design with ‘Liquid Glass’ like icons. The lock screen has been redesigned to be more dynamic, with 3D photo effects, according to Apple. It also comes with an adaptive time display. The Apple app icons will now come with clear tinted, light or dark themes and greater control.
The tech giant also worked on communication and photo layout, making it easy to use and “less noisy”. ‘Reminder’ will be equipped with Apple Intelligence, helping users with tasks and sorting for more convenience. For enhanced inclusivity, Apple has also introduced major updates to accessibility features, including better Braille support.
iPhones from SE (2nd generation) to the latest iPhone 16 will be able to support this new software. It is expected that the final version of the software will be launched by Apple with its upcoming iPhone 17 series in September.
Step To Download iOS 26 Public Beta
1. Visit the 'Apple Beta Software Program' website.
2. Sign up using your Apple ID to join the beta program.
3. Enroll your device by following the on-screen instructions after signing in.
4. Open Settings on your iPhone, go to 'General', then 'Software Update'.
5. Download and install the iOS 26 Public Beta when it appears.