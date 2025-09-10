Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air Prices In India, US, UK, Canada, UAE

The biggest tech launch of 2025 has taken the lid off Apple’s new iPhone lineup. Apple unveiled the iPhone 17 series at its “Awe Dropping” event held at Apple Park in California. The tech giant’s latest iPhone lineup comprises the vanilla iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, the flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a new introduction — the thin and light iPhone Air.

While specs and features of the iPhone 17 series are the subject of our other report, here we look at prices of iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air across various regions of the world, including India, US, UK, and more.