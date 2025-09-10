Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air Prices In India, US, UK, Canada, UAE
Apple unveiled the iPhone 17 series at its “Awe Dropping” event held at Apple Park in California.
While specs and features of the iPhone 17 series are the subject of our other report, here we look at prices of iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air across various regions of the world, including India, US, UK, and more.
Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air Prices In India
Apple iPhone 17’s price in India starts at Rs 82,900 for the base model, iPhone 17 Pro from Rs 134,900, iPhone 17 Pro Max’s price in India starts at Rs 149,900, and iPhone Air is priced starting at Rs 119,900.
Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air Prices In US
iPhone 17’s price in US starts at $799, iPhone 17 Pro at $1,099, iPhone 17 Pro Max at $1,199, and iPhone Air starting at $999.
Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air Prices In UK
iPhone 17’s price in UK starts at £799, iPhone 17 Pro at £1,099, iPhone 17 Pro Max at £1,199, and iPhone Air at £999.
Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air Prices In Canada
iPhone 17’s price in Canada starts at CAD 1,129, iPhone 17 Pro at CAD 1,599, iPhone 17 Pro Max at CAD 1,749, and iPhone Air at CAD 1,449.
Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air Prices In UAE
iPhone 17’s price in UAE starts at AED 3,399, iPhone 17 Pro at AED 4,699, iPhone 17 Pro Max at AED 5,099, and iPhone Air at AED 4,299.