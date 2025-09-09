Apple Event: iPhone Air, iPhone 17, AirPods Pro 3, Watch Series 11 Launched
A look at all the major launches and announcements from Apple’s 2025 launch event.
At its “Awe Dropping” 2025 event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, Apple has dropped its highly anticipated and awe-inspiring iPhone 17 series for the world to see, along with other devices.
The iPhone 17 lineup includes the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, Apple’s flagship device iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a smartphone that the tech world was hoping to see from the Apple stable for years — the thin and light iPhone Air.
Apple also raised the curtains over its Watch Ultra 3, Watch Series 11, and AirPods Pro 3 at the event.
Apple iPhone Air Launched
The lightest and thinnest iPhone that Apple ever made — iPhone Air — has been unveiled. Measuring just 5.6 mm in thickness, the iPhone Air took the spotlight at the Apple event and is expected to pave the way for future lightweight devices from Apple. The standout iPhone Air features include:
48MP primary rear Fusion camera with 12MP telephoto and 2X zoom.
Centre stage camera on the front.
Dual capture videos from both front and rear cameras.
A19 Pro chipset.
6.5-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits peak brightness with Ceramic Shield on front and back.
Dense battery.
C1X modem.
eSim technology worldwide.
Apple iPhone 17 Launched
The vanilla model of the iPhone 17 series has got some feature enhancements as well. These include:
Bigger 6.3-inch display with thinner borders and an improved 120Hz refresh rate with ProMotion tech.
A19 chipset with 6-core CPU and 5-core GPU.
48MP dual Fusion camera system, centrestage selfie camera.
AirPods Pro 3 Launched
The Apple AirPods Pro 3 have enhanced active noise cancellation that is twice as better as the last generation, as per Apple. The new AirPods Pro also come with enhanced spatial experiences, biometric sensors for heart-rate monitoring during workouts, improved battery life, plus live translation capabilities powered by Apple Intelligence.
Watch Series 11
The Watch Series 11 comes with heart, hearing, sleep, and mental health features, including blood pressure monitoring capabilities, quality of sleep scores, and other fitness features. The Watch Series 11 comes with WatchOS 26 and Liquid Glass interface along with enhanced battery longevity and 5G connectivity.
Apple Watch SE 3
In the Apple Watch SE 3, the improved S10 chip is superior to the one found in the SE. The Watch SE 3 supports gestures like double tap, and comes with temperature sensing, sleep apnoea notification, and sleep scores, along with improved battery life.
This story will be updated with more details.