Apple Event: iPhone Air, iPhone 17, AirPods Pro 3, Watch Series 11 Launched

At its “Awe Dropping” 2025 event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, Apple has dropped its highly anticipated and awe-inspiring iPhone 17 series for the world to see, along with other devices.

The iPhone 17 lineup includes the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, Apple’s flagship device iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a smartphone that the tech world was hoping to see from the Apple stable for years — the thin and light iPhone Air.

Apple also raised the curtains over its Watch Ultra 3, Watch Series 11, and AirPods Pro 3 at the event.

Here’s a look at all the major launches and announcements from Apple’s 2025 launch event.