Apple Launches New iPad Mini With A17 Pro Chip

Apple has officially launched the latest version of its smallest tablet, the iPad mini, in 2024. The new model caters to users seeking portability without sacrificing performance, and it includes several key upgrades over the previous generation.

The new iPad mini will be available in four colours: blue, purple, starlight, and space grey. Prices for the new iPad mini in India start at Rs 49,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 64,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular version, according to Apple's press release.

The entry-level model now comes with 128GB of storage—double that of the previous version. Customers can also choose from 256GB and 512GB configurations. Pre-orders are now open, with the tablet set for release on Oct. 23.