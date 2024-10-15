Apple Launches New iPad Mini With A17 Pro Chip
Apple's new iPad mini, available in four colours, will be priced from Rs 49,900 in India.
Apple has officially launched the latest version of its smallest tablet, the iPad mini, in 2024. The new model caters to users seeking portability without sacrificing performance, and it includes several key upgrades over the previous generation.
The new iPad mini will be available in four colours: blue, purple, starlight, and space grey. Prices for the new iPad mini in India start at Rs 49,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 64,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular version, according to Apple's press release.
The entry-level model now comes with 128GB of storage—double that of the previous version. Customers can also choose from 256GB and 512GB configurations. Pre-orders are now open, with the tablet set for release on Oct. 23.
Specifications
The new iPad mini is powered by the A17 Pro chip with a faster CPU and GPU along with a neural engine that is twice as fast as the previous version.
It features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display and supports the Apple Pencil Pro, expanding its utility for various tasks. It includes a 12MP wide back camera with Smart HDR 4 and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera, offering improved photography functions, including document scanning.
Connectivity And Battery Life
The new iPad mini supports Wi-Fi 6E, providing up to twice the performance of the previous model. The Wi-Fi + Cellular models come with 5G connectivity, offering faster mobile connections. Apple states that the iPad mini offers all-day battery life, making it a practical choice for users on the move.
Apple Intelligence Integration
One of the standout features of the new iPad mini is its integration with Apple Intelligence. This system uses AI to streamline tasks, such as document editing and image manipulation.
Users can expect improved capabilities in apps like Notes and Photos, with features that refine handwriting and help create personalised images from simple descriptions.
Siri has also been enhanced, now offering deeper integration and a more conversational experience, as per Apple. Users will be able to communicate with Siri more naturally, as the assistant can maintain context and understand nuances in requests.
Commitment To Sustainability
In line with its environmental goals, Apple has designed the new iPad mini using 100% recycled aluminum for its enclosure and rare earth elements for its components. The device meets high energy efficiency standards and is packaged in 100% fibre-based materials, contributing to Apple’s ambition of being carbon neutral by 2030.
Shares of Apple Inc. rose 3% to $236.78 to hit a record high, as compared to a 0.56% decline in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.