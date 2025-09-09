Business NewsTechnologyApple Event 2025 LIVE Updates: iPhone 17, 17 Pro, Apple Watch Series 11 Launch Mere Hours Away
Apple Event 2025 LIVE Updates: iPhone 17, 17 Pro, Apple Watch Series 11 Launch Mere Hours Away

The new Apple line-up is expected to feature four models — iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and the flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max.

09 Sep 2025, 08:10 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Stay tuned here for the latest updates on Apple's launch event, as the tech giant is expected to unveil key iPhone models. (Photo: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Stay tuned here for the latest updates on Apple's launch event, as the tech giant is expected to unveil key iPhone models.
Apple is hours away from unveiling the highly-awaited iPhone 17 series. The line-up is expected to feature four models — iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and the flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max, which will come with major spec upgrades and top-end features.
Apple iPhone 17 Live Updates: Launch Time In India

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is scheduled for release today during the Apple event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. The keynote address for the iPhone 17 Pro Max launch is slated to start at 10:30 p.m. in India.


Apple iPhone 17 Launch Live Updates: What To Expect

Apple is hours away from unveiling the highly-awaited iPhone 17 series. The line-up is expected to feature four models — iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and the flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max, which will come with major spec upgrades and top-end features.

Stay tuned as NDTV Profit brings you live updates and key highlights of the much-anticipated launch.


