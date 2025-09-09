ADVERTISEMENT
Apple Event 2025 LIVE Updates: iPhone 17, 17 Pro, Apple Watch Series 11 Launch Mere Hours Away
The new Apple line-up is expected to feature four models — iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and the flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max.
ADVERTISEMENT
Apple is hours away from unveiling the highly-awaited iPhone 17 series. The line-up is expected to feature four models — iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and the flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max, which will come with major spec upgrades and top-end features. Stay tuned as NDTV Profit brings you live updates and key highlights of the much-anticipated launch.
LIVE FEED
Latest First
- Oldest First
Apple iPhone 17 Live Updates: Launch Time In India
The iPhone 17 Pro Max is scheduled for release today during the Apple event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. The keynote address for the iPhone 17 Pro Max launch is slated to start at 10:30 p.m. in India.
Apple iPhone 17 Launch Live Updates: What To Expect
Apple is hours away from unveiling the highly-awaited iPhone 17 series. The line-up is expected to feature four models — iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and the flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max, which will come with major spec upgrades and top-end features.
Stay tuned as NDTV Profit brings you live updates and key highlights of the much-anticipated launch.
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
Sign Up
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT