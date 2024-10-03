Apple Diwali Sale Begins: iPhone 16 Gets Rs 5,000 Cashback, Price Cuts For MacBooks, iPads

The Apple Diwali Sale 2024 is now live in India. The tech giant is offering attractive deals on a range of iPhones, iPads, Macbooks, iMacs and other products as part of this festive sale. Shoppers can save even more money through bank offers and Apple Trade-in deals. The Apple sale follows Flipkart’s The Big Billion Days and Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale in the festive season.

Here are the best deals you can get at the Apple Diwali Sale 2024.