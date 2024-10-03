Apple Diwali Sale Begins: iPhone 16 Gets Rs 5,000 Cashback, Price Cuts For MacBooks, iPads
Along with discounts on certain Apple products, shoppers can save more money through bank cashbacks.
The Apple Diwali Sale 2024 is now live in India. The tech giant is offering attractive deals on a range of iPhones, iPads, Macbooks, iMacs and other products as part of this festive sale. Shoppers can save even more money through bank offers and Apple Trade-in deals. The Apple sale follows Flipkart’s The Big Billion Days and Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale in the festive season.
Here are the best deals you can get at the Apple Diwali Sale 2024.
iPhone 16, iPhone 14 Cashback
Customers with eligible ICICI Bank, American Express and Axis Banks cards can get Rs 5,000 instant cashback on iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus purchases.
For iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, Apple is offering an instant cashback of Rs 3,000. Buyers will get Rs 2,000 cashback on iPhone SE purchases.
iPhone 15 Offers
The iPhone 15 is available at a starting price of Rs 69,900 for the base 128 GB variant during the festive Diwali sale on Apple's official website. The company has partnered with select banks to offer no-cost EMI for up to 12 months.
Buyers will also get a pair of free Beats Solo Buds on the purchase of an iPhone 15. The earbuds come with a special edition packaging celebrating the festivities. This offer is only valid till Oct. 4.
iPads And Mac Devices
For MacBooks and iMacs, Apple is offering special bank discounts for ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and American Express cards:
MacBook Air (M3 chip) 13-inch and 15-inch: Rs 10,000
MacBook Air (M2 chip) 13-inch: Rs 8,000
MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch: Rs 10,000
Mac Studio: Rs 10,000
iMac 24-inch: Rs 10,000
Mac mini: Rs 4,000
For iPads too, Apple is offering the following cashback deals:
Latest 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro: up to Rs 6,000 instant cashback.
iPad Air 11-inch and 13-inch: Rs 4,000
10th Gen iPad: Rs 2,500.
iPad Mini: Rs 3,000.
Buyers can get an instant cashback of up to Rs 6,000 on AirPods Max and Rs 2,000 on the AirPods Pro. Apple is also offering a festive instant cashback of Rs 1,500 on the AirPods 4.
Other Offers
Apple is offering instant cashback of up to Rs 6,000 on Apple Watch models and Rs 2,000 cashback on HomePod. The company is giving away a free three-month subscription to Apple Music and Apple Arcade for eligible iPhone, Mac, iPad and HomePod purchases.