NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsAmazon India: 80% Of Festive Sale Traffic From Tier-2 And Smaller Cities
ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon India: 80% Of Festive Sale Traffic From Tier-2 And Smaller Cities

More than 75% of all smartphone sales, about 80% of all TV orders, and over 60% of orders in the fashion and beauty segment came from tier-2 and beyond cities, it said.

01 Oct 2024, 08:10 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>E-commerce firm Amazon India on Tuesday said that 80% of customer visits on the platform in the first 48 hours of its annual festive season sale came from tier-2 and other smaller cities.</p><p>Source: Twitter&nbsp;@amazonIN</p></div>
E-commerce firm Amazon India on Tuesday said that 80% of customer visits on the platform in the first 48 hours of its annual festive season sale came from tier-2 and other smaller cities.

Source: Twitter @amazonIN

E-commerce firm Amazon India on Tuesday said that 80% of customer visits on the platform in the first 48 hours of its annual festive season sale came from tier-2 and other smaller cities. The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale started on Sept. 27, 2024, with 24-hour early access for Prime members.

"The Amazon Great Indian Festival witnessed a record 11 crore customer visits in the first 48 hours of Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 with 80% hailing from Tier-2 and below towns," Amazon said in a statement, terming the demand from these towns as 'encouraging'.

More than 75% of all smartphone sales, about 80% of all TV orders, and over 60% of orders in the fashion and beauty segment came from tier-2 and beyond cities, it said.

The sale also turned out festive for sellers on Amazon, with SMBs (Small and Medium-sized Businesses), including women entrepreneurs, weavers, and artisans, selling over 1,500 units every minute during the first 48 hours, and 8,000 sellers surpassing Rs 1 lakh in sales, according to the statement.

Additionally, over 20,000 SMBs doubled their sales as compared to an average day.

"More than 65% of sellers who received an order were from tier-2 and 3 cities, such as Moradabad, Saharanpur, Churu, Tiruvallur, Haridwar, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Surat, and Pune," Amazon said.

ALSO READ

Amazon India To Post Work Opportunities On NCS Portal After Pact With Labour Ministry
Opinion
Amazon India To Post Work Opportunities On NCS Portal After Pact With Labour Ministry
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT