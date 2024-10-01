Amazon India: 80% Of Festive Sale Traffic From Tier-2 And Smaller Cities
More than 75% of all smartphone sales, about 80% of all TV orders, and over 60% of orders in the fashion and beauty segment came from tier-2 and beyond cities, it said.
E-commerce firm Amazon India on Tuesday said that 80% of customer visits on the platform in the first 48 hours of its annual festive season sale came from tier-2 and other smaller cities. The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale started on Sept. 27, 2024, with 24-hour early access for Prime members.
"The Amazon Great Indian Festival witnessed a record 11 crore customer visits in the first 48 hours of Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 with 80% hailing from Tier-2 and below towns," Amazon said in a statement, terming the demand from these towns as 'encouraging'.
More than 75% of all smartphone sales, about 80% of all TV orders, and over 60% of orders in the fashion and beauty segment came from tier-2 and beyond cities, it said.
The sale also turned out festive for sellers on Amazon, with SMBs (Small and Medium-sized Businesses), including women entrepreneurs, weavers, and artisans, selling over 1,500 units every minute during the first 48 hours, and 8,000 sellers surpassing Rs 1 lakh in sales, according to the statement.
Additionally, over 20,000 SMBs doubled their sales as compared to an average day.
"More than 65% of sellers who received an order were from tier-2 and 3 cities, such as Moradabad, Saharanpur, Churu, Tiruvallur, Haridwar, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Surat, and Pune," Amazon said.