Beyond Tomorrow: Companies Train Models On YouTube Videos, OpenAI's New "Mini" Model — Weekly AI Roundup

It's been a tumultuous week in tech with a major incident involving Crowdstrike causing widespread IT outages. A bug in a Crowdstrike update disrupted Microsoft operating systems, resulting in significant disruptions to global IT infrastructure throughout Friday.

Whether you're returning to the office or continuing to work from home, spare a thought for your IT team—they've earned a well-deserved break after navigating through the chaos. For a detailed analysis of Friday's events, you can find our comprehensive breakdown here.

From big tech's questionable practices in AI training resurface and a US politician finds her voice with AI assistance to OpenAI introduces its latest, more affordable model, here are the stories that made the news on artificial intelligence space this week.