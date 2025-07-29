Not Gen AI, But Agentic AI Can Be The Way Forward For India's IT Sector—Here's Why

India's ever-evolving information technology (IT) sector is shifting, not shrinking. In the past few weeks alone, the country's leading IT giants including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, and Wipro, have either job cuts or paused fresher hirings to focus on 'strategic reset plans' due to artificial intelligence (AI).

Notably, hiring is evolving in the sector and routine tech roles are being replaced by AI, automation, and cross-functional demands. IT companies now seek fewer people, but with sharper and niche skills such as in AI, full stack, cloud, cybersecurity. As a result—fresher hiring—once the backbone of Indian IT, is now the first casualty.

In the same backdrop, industry experts spoke to NDTV Profit in an exclusive interview to shed light on the changing dynamics of the IT sector and how engineers needs to upskill themselves in a way to become 'future-ready' in an AI world.