"With one curling shot from the left foot over 25 metres away that sent the ball into the far-left corner of the goalpost, Spain's Lamine Yamal had the world at his feet as the teen sensation left football fans awestruck.Major competitions like the European Championship always bring new talent into the spotlight. In the last edition, it was the likes of Spain's Pedri, who became the young player of the Euro 2020 tournament. At the UEFA Euro 2024, several youngsters have excelled for the country, with the unbelievable footballing maturity of some belying their age.From Yamal and Nico Williams of Spain to the players of Georgia, the lowest-ranked team in the tournament, many youngsters have dazzled at the Euro 2024. Ahead of the Spain versus England final on Sunday night, here is a look at some of those young talents who shone the brightest and are set to take over the baton from the likes of Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Croatia's Luka Modric..The 16-year-old, who turned 17 on Saturday, has been the talk of the town, in fact, the world. The Barcelona forward, who has already been compared to the Argentine great Lionel Messi, has made three spectacular assists so far in the tournament, as well as 30 dribbles and 16 attempts on goal.Yamal was also the player of the match in the semi-final, where he became the youngest-ever scorer at the competition with his stunning long-range goal against France. The teenager's exploits have made him a strong contender for the player of the tournament..The Athletic Club winger has been a menace for defenders on the left flank with 29 dribbles. The duo of Yamal and Williams has made Spain one of the most potent attacking forces in the European championship.Williams, who turned 22 on Friday, has scored a goal and an assist each in the tournament so far. He was also the player of the match against Italy in the group stages..The Türkiye prodigy announced himself on the world stage by scoring a brilliant goal from outside the box in the first match against Georgia. The 19-year-old attacking midfielder played a pivotal role in Türkiye's progress to the quarter finals, especially during the round of 16 match against Austria.The Real Madrid player also has two assists and a player of the match to his name in the tournament. Güler has taken 17 corners for the team and made 20 dribbles..The 19-year-old midfielder became the youngest player to start a European Championship or World Cup semi-final for England. The Manchester United player has a staggering passing accuracy of 94.4% so far at the Euro and has been a vital cog in the midfield for England. Mainoo's rise to fame in a very short time has been nothing short of extraordinary. .Of all the players on the field this evening, probably the one and only who, a year ago, you might not have heard of.Commentator Peter Drury during the semi-final match.Like Williams and Yamal for Spain, the German duo of Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala were a constant threat for opponents. Wirtz scored two goals for Germany in the tournament, including the late equaliser against Spain in the quarter final. The 21-year-old attacking midfielder, who is part of Bundesliga winner Bayer Leverkusen, became the youngest German player to score at the Euro..The 22-year-old Italy defender scored an own goal during the team's second match against Spain in the group stages. But the Bologna player's brilliant solo run and assist in Mattia Zaccagni's goal in the dying stages of the match that sent them through to the Round of 16 more than made up for it. No wonder Arsenal is reportedly interested in signing the centre-back, who had been solid in defence in Euro 2024..The numbers speak for themselves for this Georgian goalkeeper. A clean sheet and a staggering 29 saves in just four matches. No other goalkeeper has made even 20 saves in total so far at Euro 2024. He was the player of the match against Czechia, a game where he made an astonishing 10 saves. .The 21-year-old forward has played a crucial role in the Netherlands' attacking unit. He has two assists and also scored a superb goal against England in the semi-final. The young Dutchman, who plays for RB Leipzig on loan, has a passing accuracy of 89.17% in the championship..The forward has been a top performer for Georgia in its historic march to the round of 16. The 23-year-old scored a goal and was the player of the match in Georgia's win against Portugal, a team led by his idol Cristiano Ronaldo. The Napoli player made 26 dribbles in the tournament..The 23-year-old Georgia player is currently the joint top scorer at the Euro with three goals. The forward, who plays for French club Metz, scored in all the three matches in the group stage and also has an assist.