"Spain will face England in the final of the UEFA EURO 2024 on July 14 at 9 pm (CET) at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. According to UEFA, the stadium has a capacity of 71,000 and has hosted several high-profile European and international games, like the 2006 FIFA World Cup final between Italy and France and the 2015 UEFA Champions League final, in which Barcelona beat Juventus.Spain beat France 2-1 in the semifinal 1 to become the first team to book a spot in Euros final. A late goal from Ollie Watkins helped England through to the Euro 2024 final after a 2-1 win against Netherlands in the second semi-final in Dortmund. Here's all you need to know about the Spain vs England match in the Euro 2024 Final..The Spain vs England Euro 2024 final gets underway at 12:30 am on Monday, July 15. .Indian football fans can watch the live broadcast of the Spain vs England Euro 2024 final football match on the Sony Sports Network .The Euro 2024 final between England and Spain will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website..The total prize money on offer at UEFA Euro 2024 is €331 million, the same amount that was available at Euro 2020. This money is distributed among the 24 participating teams based on their performance throughout the tournament.Here's a breakdown of the Euro 2024 prize money:Participation Fee: Each team receives approximately €9.25 million (approx Rs 84.1 crore) simply for participating in the tournament.Group Stage:Win: €1 million per win (approx Rs 9 crore)Draw: €500,000 per draw (approx Rs 4.5 crore)Knockout Stage:Qualification for the Round of 16: €1.5 million (approx Rs 13.6 crore)Qualification for the Quarter-finals: €2.5 million (approx Rs 22.7 crore)Qualification for the Semi-finals: €4 million (approx Rs 36.3 crore)Final:Runner-up: €5 million (approx Rs. 45.4 crore)Winner: €8 million (approx Rs. 72.7 crore).England topped their Group C group and remained unbeaten. Here's England's journey to Euro 2024 Final in numbers:Group C winners1-0 vs Serbia (Gelsenkirchen, June 16)1-1 vs Denmark (Frankfurt, June 20)0-0 vs Slovenia (Cologne, June 25)Round of 162-1 after extra time (aet) vs Slovakia (Gelsenkirchen, June 30)Quarter-final1-1 aet 5-3p vs Switzerland (Düsseldorf, July 6)Semi-final2-1 vs Netherlands (Dortmund, July 10).Spain has won all six games while scoring 13 goals and conceding only three times in the process. Here's Spain's journey to Euro 2024 Final in numbers:Group B winners3-0 vs Croatia (Berlin, June 15)1-0 vs Italy (Gelsenkirchen, June 20)1-0 vs Albania (Düsseldorf, June 24)Round of 164-1 vs Georgia (Cologne, June 30)Quarter-final2-1 aet vs Germany (Stuttgart, July 5)Semi-final2-1 vs France (Munich, July 9).The UEFA Referees Committee has announced that François Letexier from France will be the referee for the UEFA EURO 2024 final."