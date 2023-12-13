U19 World Cup 2024: India, Australia, England, South Africa Among Teams To Confirm 15-Member Squad

The Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup will see 16 teams battle it out over 41 matches in the 15th edition of the tournament which will be held in Jan-Feb 2024.

The 16 teams have been divided into four groups of four with defending champions India placed in Group A joined by Bangladesh, Ireland and USA.

Group B features England, South Africa, West Indies and Scotland whereas Group C consists of Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Namibia while Afghanistan, Pakistan, New Zealand and Nepal form the teams in Group D.

Just a couple of days ago, the ICC released the full schedule of the 2024 ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup. In the last week, five teams have already announced the 15-member squads that will take part in this coveted tournament.

India, Australia, England, South Africa and Namibia are the five teams which have so far confirmed their 15-player squads.