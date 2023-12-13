U19 World Cup 2024: India, Australia, England, South Africa Among Teams To Confirm 15-Member Squad
Defending champions India have confirmed their squad for the upcoming ICC U19 Men’s World Cup in South Africa.
The Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup will see 16 teams battle it out over 41 matches in the 15th edition of the tournament which will be held in Jan-Feb 2024.
The 16 teams have been divided into four groups of four with defending champions India placed in Group A joined by Bangladesh, Ireland and USA.
Group B features England, South Africa, West Indies and Scotland whereas Group C consists of Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Namibia while Afghanistan, Pakistan, New Zealand and Nepal form the teams in Group D.
Just a couple of days ago, the ICC released the full schedule of the 2024 ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup. In the last week, five teams have already announced the 15-member squads that will take part in this coveted tournament.
India, Australia, England, South Africa and Namibia are the five teams which have so far confirmed their 15-player squads.
2024 ICC U19 Men's World Cup Squads
India U19 World Cup Squad: Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (C), Aravelly Avanish Rao (WK), Saumy Kumar Pandey (VC), Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan (WK), Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani and Naman Tiwari
Australia U19 World Cup Squad: Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Tom Campbell, Harry Dixon, Ryan Hicks, Sam Konstas, Rafael MacMillan, Aidan O’Connor, Harjas Singh, Tom Straker, Callum Vidler, Corey Wasley, Hugh Weibgen
England U19 World Cup Squad: Ben McKinney (c), Luc Benkenstein (vc), Farhan Ahmed, Tazeem Ali, Charlie Allison, Charlie Barnard, Jack Carney, Jaydn Denly, Eddie Jack, Dominic Kelly, Sebastian Morgan, Haydon Mustard, Hamza Shaikh, Noah Thain, and Theo Wylie
South Africa U19 World Cup Squad: David Teeger (c), Esosa Aihevba, Juan James, Martin Khumalo, Kwena Maphaka, Dewan Marias, Riley Norton, Nqobani Mokoena, Romashan Pillay, Sipho Potsane, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Richard Seletswane, Oliver Whitehead, Steve Stolk, and Ntando Zuma
Namibia U19 World Cup Squad: Alex Volschenk (c), Gerhard Janse van Rensburg, Hansie de Villiers, JW Visagie, Ben Brassell, Jack Brassell, Henry van Wyk, Zacheo van Vuuren, Nico Pieters, Faf du Plessis, Woutie Niehaus, PD Blignaut, Hanro Badenhorst, Junior Kariata, Ryan Moffett.
The remaining 11 teams which have yet to announce their squads for the U19 World Cup are
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
New Zealand
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
Ireland
West Indies
USA
Zimbabwe
Nepal
Scotland