U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup: Full Schedule, Teams, Groups, Format, Squads & More
Five-time champions India will commence their 2024 ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup campaign against 2020 winners Bangladesh in Bloemfontein.
2024 ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday, released the schedule for the 16-team World Cup which will be held across five venues in South Africa.
The Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 will see 41 matches being played in January and February in the 15th edition of the Under-19 World Cup.
India is not only the reigning champion of the Under-19 format but also the most successful with five titles against their name. In the previous edition of the U19 World Cup, India defeated England by 4 wickets to claim their 5th title.
Australia has won 3 whereas Pakistan has won the U19 World Cup twice in the last 15 years. England, South Africa, West Indies and Bangladesh are the other holders of the U19 World Cup, winning a title each.
Intially it was Sri Lanka who was going to host the U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 but later it was shifted to South Africa after the suspension of Sri Lanka Cricket Board by ICC. This will be the third time South Africa will be hosting the tournament after previous editions in 1998 and 2020,
U19 Cricket World Cup: Teams
Here are the 16 teams participating in the 2024 edition of the U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup
India
England
Australia
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
South Africa
New Zealand
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
Ireland
West Indies
USA
Zimbabwe
Nepal
Namibia
Scotland
Eleven teams that secured automatic qualification based on their standing in the previous 2022 event and as full member teams are Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, and Zimbabwe. The remaining five positions were determined through regional qualifications with Nepal securing qualification through the Asia Qualifier, New Zealand as winners of the East Asia Pacific Qualifier, Namibia as winners in the Africa Qualifier, Scotland in the Europe Qualifier, and the USA securing the final spot.
U19 Cricket World Cup: Groups
16 teams participating in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup have been divided into four groups of four teams each as follows:
Group A: India, Bangladesh, Ireland, USA
Group B: England, South Africa, West Indies, Scotland
Group C: Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Namibia
Group D: Afghanistan, Pakistan, New Zealand, Nepal
Team India will be pitted against the 2020 U19 World Cup winners Bangladesh along with Ireland and USA.
U19 Cricket World Cup: Format
Each team will play the remaining three teams within the group once in the initial stages. The top three sides from each group will then progress to the Super Six phase of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup. The Super Six phase will see another round of fixtures where teams in Group A will play teams in Group D, whereas teams in Group B will play teams in Group C. The first-placed team will play against 2nd and 3rd positioned teams of the other group, the second-placed team will play against 1st and 3rd positioned teams of the other group and the third-placed team will play against 1st and 2nd positioned teams of the other group. Each team will carry forward the number of points, wins, and NRR they have earned against their remaining super-six qualifying teams.
The team that comes out on top from the A vs D group will play the first semi-final against the team which comes second in the B vs C group, similarly the team that comes out on top from the B vs C group will play the second semi-final against the team which comes first in the B vs C group.
Winners of the semi-finals will then proceed to the final which will be played at Benoni on Sunday, February 11.
U19 Cricket World Cup: Full Schedule
Here is the full list of fixtures of the 2024 ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup.
The tournament will kick off on Friday, January 19 when Ireland will play USA at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. Defending champions India will begin their U19 World Cup campaign against Bangladesh on January 20.
U19 Cricket World Cup: Squads
As of December 11, 2023, only 3 teams have announced their 15-member squad for the 2024 ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup.
England was the first team to announce their squad on December 7 followed by Namibia and host South Africa on December 8
England U19 Squad for Cricket World Cup: Ben McKinney (c), Luc Benkenstein, Farhan Ahmed, Tazeem Ali, Charlie Allison, Charlie Barnard, Jack Carney, Jaydn Denly, Eddie Jack, Dominic Kelly, Sebastian Morgan, Haydon Mustard, Hamza Shaikh, Noah Thain, Theo Wylie
South Africa U19 Squad for Cricket World Cup: David Teeger (c), Esosa Aihevba, Juan James, Martin Khumalo, Kwena Maphaka, Dewan Marias, Riley Norton, Nqobani Mokoena, Romashan Pillay, Sipho Potsane, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Richard Seletswane, Oliver Whitehead, Steve Stolk, Ntando Zuma
Namibia U19 Squad for Cricket World Cup: Alex Volschenk (c), Gerhard Janse Van Rensburg, Ben Brassell, Hanro Badenhorst, Jack Brassell, Junior Kariata, Pd Blignaut, Faf Du Plessis, Hansie De Villiers, Ryan Moffett, Woutie Niehaus, Nico Pieters, Jw Visagie, Henry Van Wyk, Zacheo Van Vuuren