U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup: Full Schedule, Teams, Groups, Format, Squads & More

2024 ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday, released the schedule for the 16-team World Cup which will be held across five venues in South Africa.

The Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 will see 41 matches being played in January and February in the 15th edition of the Under-19 World Cup.

India is not only the reigning champion of the Under-19 format but also the most successful with five titles against their name. In the previous edition of the U19 World Cup, India defeated England by 4 wickets to claim their 5th title.

Australia has won 3 whereas Pakistan has won the U19 World Cup twice in the last 15 years. England, South Africa, West Indies and Bangladesh are the other holders of the U19 World Cup, winning a title each.

Intially it was Sri Lanka who was going to host the U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 but later it was shifted to South Africa after the suspension of Sri Lanka Cricket Board by ICC. This will be the third time South Africa will be hosting the tournament after previous editions in 1998 and 2020,