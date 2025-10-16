2026 T20 World Cup Qualifier: How Can UAE, Japan, Qatar, Samoa Qualify To Claim The Final Spot

T20 World Cup Qualification Scenarios: The qualification for the T20 World Cup is nearing its crucial stage, as two out of the remaining three places were confirmed. Nepal and Oman secured their qualification via the Asia/East Asia-Pacific Qualifiers on Wednesday.

With just four matches remaining in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025, the final place in the T20 World Cup 2026 is up for grabs.

Here's all you need to know about the teams and their qualification chances as the world gears up for the upcoming T20 World Cup in 2026.