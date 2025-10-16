T20 WC Qualifier: UAE Vs Japan Live Streaming Details — When And Where To Watch

The T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 will soon conclude, as the remaining four matches will decide which team qualifies for the final spot. The four teams still in contention to join Nepal and Oman for the 2026 T20 World Cup are: United Arab Emirates (UAE), Japan, Qatar, and Samoa. The four remaining fixtures of the T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 are as follows:

United Arab Emirates v Japan

Qatar v Samoa

Japan v Oman

Samoa v Nepal

Here is all you need to know about today's crucial fixture between the United Arab Emirates and Japan, a match which could potentially secure the final berth for the coveted 2026 T20 World Cup.