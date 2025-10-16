T20 WC Qualifier: UAE Vs Japan Live Streaming Details — When And Where To Watch
The T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 will soon conclude, as the remaining four matches will decide which team qualifies for the final spot. The four teams still in contention to join Nepal and Oman for the 2026 T20 World Cup are: United Arab Emirates (UAE), Japan, Qatar, and Samoa. The four remaining fixtures of the T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 are as follows:
United Arab Emirates v Japan
Qatar v Samoa
Japan v Oman
Samoa v Nepal
Here is all you need to know about today's crucial fixture between the United Arab Emirates and Japan, a match which could potentially secure the final berth for the coveted 2026 T20 World Cup.
United Arab Emirates v Japan: Date, Time And Venue
Match 9 of the Super Six stage in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifier 2025 between the United Arab Emirates and Japan will be played on Thursday, October 16, at 4:00 PM (IST) at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman.
United Arab Emirates v Japan: Toss And Playing XI
The UAE won the toss and has elected to field.
Japan Playing XI: Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (c), Shoma Slater, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Anand, Benjamin Ito-Davis, Declan Suzuki, Esam Rahman, Ibrahim Takahashi, Sabaorish Ravichandran, Wataru Miyauchi (wk), Charles Hinze
UAE Playing XI: Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem (c), Mayank Choudhary, Dhruv Parashar, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Arfan, Rahul Chopra (wk), Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Farooq, Zahid Ali
UAE Vs Japan Live Streaming: Where To Watch T20 World Cup Qualifier In India
The UAE vs Japan match will be telecast on FanCode app and website from 4:00 PM IST.
Free live streaming for the UAE vs Japan match will also be avaialble on ICC.tv website and app across the world (except India).
United Arab Emirates v Japan Squad
UAE: Alishan Sharafu, Jonathan Figy, Muhammad Waseem (c), Basil Hameed, Dhruv Parashar, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Arfan, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Rahul Chopra (wk), Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Rohid, Simranjeet Singh, Zahid Ali
Japan: Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (c), Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake, Shoma Slater, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Anand, Benjamin Ito-Davis, Declan Suzuki, Esam Rahman, Ibrahim Takahashi, Sabaorish Ravichandran, Alexander Patmore (wk), Wataru Miyauchi (wk), Charles Hinze, Makoto Taniyama, Reo Sakurano-Thomas
The Muhammad Waseem-led team comes into this game on back of a strong performance against the Samoa side. UAE won the match comfortably by 77 runs (their first win of the Super Six stage) and bolstered their NRR, which will ensure that they can keep their qualification chances alive if they were to lose against Japan today.
Japan are fourth in the Super Six points table of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifier and have a net run rate of +0.012.
Japan registered their solitary win in the Super Six stage against the Samoa side, winning the thrilling encounter by just 4 runs. The Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming-led side comes into their next game with the opportunity to qualify for the 2026 T20 World Cup.
Essentially, Japan needs to win both its remaining fixtures to ensure qualification.