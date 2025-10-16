ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Teams: Here Are The 20 Nations Locked For Next Year's T20 WC In India & Sri Lanka

2026 T20 World Cup: The United Arab Emirates became the final team to confirm their berth in next year's T20 World Cup which will take place in India and Sri Lanka. The UAE was the 20th team to qualify for the tournament following their victory against Japan in the ongoing T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025.

They join Oman and Nepal, who were the 18th and 19th teams to qualify for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 after their victories in the East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025..

Here's everything you need to know about the 2026 T20 World Cup, including the final list of 20 teams and how they secured thier qualification.