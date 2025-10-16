ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Teams: Here Are The 20 Nations Locked For Next Year's T20 WC In India & Sri Lanka
The UAE (United Arab Emirates) was the final team to secure its spot, completing the list of the 20 nations participating in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, which is co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka
2026 T20 World Cup: The United Arab Emirates became the final team to confirm their berth in next year's T20 World Cup which will take place in India and Sri Lanka. The UAE was the 20th team to qualify for the tournament following their victory against Japan in the ongoing T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025.
They join Oman and Nepal, who were the 18th and 19th teams to qualify for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 after their victories in the East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025..
Here's everything you need to know about the 2026 T20 World Cup, including the final list of 20 teams and how they secured thier qualification.
Which Teams Have Qualified For The 2026 T20 World Cup?
India
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
Australia
Bangladesh
England
South Africa
USA
West Indies
Ireland
New Zealand
Pakistan
Canada
Italy
Netherlands
Namibia
Zimbabwe
Nepal
Oman
UAE
Qualification Path Of All 20 Teams Who Made The Cut
India and Sri Lanka have qualified for the 2026 edition of the T20 World Cup as the tournament co-hosts.
Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, the USA, and West Indies secured automatic qualification as they were the top 7 teams from the 2024 T20 World Cup.
Ireland, New Zealand, and Pakistan secured automatic qualification based on their ICC Men's T20 Rankings.
Namibia and Zimbabwe progressed after securing the top spot in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025.
Italy and the Netherlands progressed after securing top spot in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2025.
Canada qualified through the Americas Qualifier.
Oman, Nepal and the UAE progressed after securing top spots in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier 2025.
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026
The 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup will be the 10th edition of the Men's T20 World Cup. It is scheduled to be hosted by Board of Control for Cricket in India and Sri Lanka Cricket from February to March 2026.
Format
The format for the 2026 T20 World Cup will remain the same as the previous editions, beginning with 20 teams divided into four groups of five each.
The teams in each group will play matches against each other in a round-robin format. The top two teams from each group will then advance to the Super 8, where they be placed into two groups of four teams based on pre-tournament seedings, and play a second set of round-robin matches.
The top two teams in each group after the Super 8 will then advance to the knockout stage.
The knockout stage consists of two semi-finals and a final. One of the semi-finals is likely to be held in the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The venue for the other semi-final is yet to be decided. According to various news reports, the final of the 2026 T20 World Cup might take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.