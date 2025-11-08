Sao Paulo GP 2025: Weather Forecast, Sprint, Qualifying, Main Race Indian Timings, Where To Watch

Lando Norris claimed pole position for the season's fifth Sprint race at the São Paulo Grand Prix. The McLaren driver's time of 1:09.243s edged out Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli (1:09.340s) by just 0.097s. Title rival Oscar Piastri qualified in third place, while defending champion Max Verstappen could only manage sixth.

The São Paulo Grand Prix, which stages the season’s fifth sprint event, will follow the revised format for a Sprint weekend.

Sprint Qualifying took place on Friday, November 7.

The Sprint Race and Grand Prix Qualifying will both take place on Saturday, November 8.

The Main Race (Grand Prix) is scheduled for Sunday, November 9.

Norris continued his current streak after bouncing back to form in Mexico City, where he stormed to victory with a commanding lead of 30.324 seconds over Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. This was the largest winning gap seen since Max Verstappen’s 33.731-second triumph in Hungary back in 2023.

The win propelled the British driver back to the top of the Drivers' Championship table for the first time since April, giving him a narrow one-point edge (357 vs 356) over teammate Oscar Piastri, who came fifth in Mexico.

Verstappen secured third place on the podium in Mexico and now finds himself 36 points adrift (321 points) of Norris, with just four races left before the season draws to a close.

