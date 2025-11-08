Sao Paulo GP 2025: Weather Forecast, Sprint, Qualifying, Main Race Indian Timings, Where To Watch
Attention turns to the title battle, with Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, and Max Verstappen emerging as the trio still in contention for the championship crown. Will the weather spoil the party? AYNTK.
Lando Norris claimed pole position for the season's fifth Sprint race at the São Paulo Grand Prix. The McLaren driver's time of 1:09.243s edged out Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli (1:09.340s) by just 0.097s. Title rival Oscar Piastri qualified in third place, while defending champion Max Verstappen could only manage sixth.
The São Paulo Grand Prix, which stages the season’s fifth sprint event, will follow the revised format for a Sprint weekend.
Sprint Qualifying took place on Friday, November 7.
The Sprint Race and Grand Prix Qualifying will both take place on Saturday, November 8.
The Main Race (Grand Prix) is scheduled for Sunday, November 9.
Norris continued his current streak after bouncing back to form in Mexico City, where he stormed to victory with a commanding lead of 30.324 seconds over Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. This was the largest winning gap seen since Max Verstappen’s 33.731-second triumph in Hungary back in 2023.
The win propelled the British driver back to the top of the Drivers' Championship table for the first time since April, giving him a narrow one-point edge (357 vs 356) over teammate Oscar Piastri, who came fifth in Mexico.
Verstappen secured third place on the podium in Mexico and now finds himself 36 points adrift (321 points) of Norris, with just four races left before the season draws to a close.
Will Norris secure another pole on Saturday, or will the weather play a spoilsport?
Here's all you need to know about the Sao Paulo GP (Brazilian Grand Prix 2025), including the latest weather updates, sprint qualifying results, sprint and main race schedule, and timings.
Sao Paulo Grand Prix 2025: Latest Weather Forecast and Updates
"Very uncertain" weather conditions await the drivers for the 24-lap Sprint, followed by Main Qualifying for Sunday's Grand Prix.
Brazil's National Institute of Meteorology (INMET) has issued a severe weather warning for heavy rain, intense winds, and hail, carrying a risk of power outages and flooding, starting at 3:00 PM on November 7, 2025. An orange alert weather warning is in place until the end of Saturday for the metropolitan region of São Paulo, in which the Interlagos circuit is located, for heavy rain and high winds due to an impending storm.
FIA race director Rui Marques has informed F1 teams that "due to the anticipated severe weather conditions" they were allowed to close their garage doors in the pit lane on Friday night.
image source: FIA
Conditions are expected to improve for the Main Race, which will take place on Sunday. The weather will be cloudy, with moderate to light rains expected during the first half of the day. Around 20% chances of rains is expected during the main race.
How will the weather impact the São Paulo Grand Prix Sprint Race and Main Qualifying
Considering the alerts issued by INMET, the sprint race and the main qualifying could be marred by stoppages or delays due to the intermittent weather changes expected during the events. The one-hour qualifying session could be moved to Sunday morning as sunset is at 6.30 p.m. in Sao Paulo, giving a short window to move things around.
Wet weather could benefit the likes of Max Verstappen, who will start the sprint race from 6th. With just four races to go, any points gained or lost will play a pivotal role in deciding who will be crowned the 2025 F1 World Champion. Wet weather conditions could see different tyre strategies, which can also shake up the line-up for the main race as well as the final result.
The 2024 Sao Paulo Grand Prix also witnessed similar weather disturbance, which saw the main qualifying moved to Sunday morning ahead of the scheduled race timings.
Sao Paulo Grand Prix 2025 Sprint Qualifying Top 10
1) Lando Norris, McLaren: 1:09.243
2) Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes: 1:09.340
3) Oscar Piastri, McLaren: 1:09.428
4) George Russell, Mercedes: 1:09.495
5) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin: 1:09.496
6) Max Verstappen, Red Bull: 1:09.580
7) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin: 1:09.671
8) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari: 1:09.725
9) Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls: 1:09.775
10) Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber: 1:09.935
Sao Paulo Grand Prix 2025: Race Schedule And Timings (IST)
All the timings mentioned below are in Indian Standard Time (IST).
Saturday, November 8:
Sprint race from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Qualifying from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. (November 9).
Sunday, November, 9:
Race will start at 10:30 p.m.
São Paulo Grand Prix 2025: Live Streaming Details
Fans in India can watch the São Paulo Grand Prix 2025 (Brazilian GP) on the FanCode app and website. The event will also be available live via the TATA Play FanCode Sports on TV.
Brazilian Grand Prix Statistics
According to the official website of Formula 1, here are important statistics for the Brazilian Grand Prix:
First Grand Prix – 1973
Track Length – 4.309 km
Lap record – 1m 10.540s, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 2018
Most pole positions – Ayrton Senna, Mika Hakkinen, Felipe Massa, Rubens Barrichello, Lewis Hamilton (3)
Most wins – Michael Schumacher (4)
Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Last Five Winners
2024 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2023 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2022 – George Russell (Mercedes)
2021 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2019 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
Sao Paulo GP: Last Five Polesitters
2024 – Lando Norris (McLaren)
2023 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2022 – Kevin Magnussen (Haas)
2021 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2019 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)