F1 Sao Paulo GP: How To Watch Brazil Grand Prix 2025 In India
Lando Norris leads the driver standings and holds a 9-point lead over title rival and McLaren team mate Oscar Piastri.
Brazil GP 2025: Lando Norris claimed pole position for the season's 21st race at the São Paulo Grand Prix. The McLaren driver's time of 1:09.511s edged out Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli (1:09.685s) by just 0.174s. Title rival Oscar Piastri could only qualify fourth, while defending champion Max Verstappen suffered his worst-ever qualifying result as he was knocked out in Q1 and ended up in 16th place with a time of 1:10.403s.
According to the latest update, Max Verstappen will start the Sao Paulo Grand Prix from the pit lane. Red Bull has elected to change Verstappen's power unit and change the set-up on his car, therefore breaking parc ferme regulations, so he will start from the pit lane.
Max Verstappen is set to start the Brazil GP from the pit lane! â¬ï¸#F1 #BrazilGP pic.twitter.com/CybHxMsXxq— Formula 1 (@F1) November 9, 2025
So far, Norris has dominated the earlier sessions of the São Paulo Grand Prix. He won the sprint race, which saw his title rival and McLaren teammate crash out early, whereas Max Verstappen could only finish 4th.
Norris will look to continue his current streak after bouncing back to form in Mexico City, where he stormed to victory with a commanding lead of 30.324 seconds over Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. This was the largest winning gap seen since Max Verstappen’s 33.731-second triumph in Hungary back in 2023.
The win had propelled the British driver back to the top of the Drivers' Championship table for the first time since April, and after the Sprint race he now holds a nine-point lead (365 vs 356) over teammate Oscar Piastri.
Verstappen, who won the previous Brazilian GP after starting 17th on the grid, now finds himself 39 points adrift (326 points) of Norris, with just four races left before the season draws to a close.
Will Norris secure another victory to stamp his authority for the 2025 Drivers Championship, or will the weather play a spoilsport?
Here's all you need to know about the Sao Paulo GP (Brazilian Grand Prix 2025), including the latest weather updates, staring grid and more.
São Paulo GP: Latest Weather Updates
According to the latest updates, rain has arrived at the Interlagos circuit just a few hours before the race. The unexpected weather could add more twists and drama to the 2025 São Paulo Grand Prix as the track got quite damp.
According to Brazil's National Institute of Meteorology (INMET), there are very few chances of rain expected to disrupt the São Paulo Grand Prix. If there's no more rain, it would mean a dry start to the 2025 São Paulo Grand Prix.
image: inmet.gov.br
What time will Sao Paulo Grand Prix 2025 start?
The São Paulo Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, November 9 and will start at 10:30 p.m (IST).
São Paulo Grand Prix 2025: Live Streaming Details
Fans in India can watch the São Paulo Grand Prix 2025 (Brazilian GP) on the FanCode app and website. The event will also be available live via the TATA Play FanCode Sports on TV.
São Paulo Grand Prix 2025 Starting Grid
1) Lando Norris, McLaren
2) Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
3) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
4) Oscar Piastri, McLaren
5) Isaac Hadjar, Racing Bulls
6) George Russell, Mercedes
7) Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
8) Oliver Bearman, Haas
9) Pierre Gasly, Alpine
10) Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
11) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
12) Alex Albon, Williams
13) Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
14) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
15) Carlos Sainz, Williams
16) Max Verstappen, Red Bull (starting from Pit lane)
17) Esteban Ocon, Haas (starting from Pit lane)
18) Franco Colapinto, Alpine
19) Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
20) Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
The grid is set for Sunday's SÃ£o Paulo Grand Prix ð— Formula 1 (@F1) November 8, 2025
Don't miss this one! #F1 #BrazilGP pic.twitter.com/XJjhsDsoaQ
Brazilian Grand Prix Statistics
According to the official website of Formula 1, here are important statistics for the Brazilian Grand Prix:
First Grand Prix – 1973
Track Length – 4.309 km
Lap record – 1m 10.540s, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 2018
Most pole positions – Ayrton Senna, Mika Hakkinen, Felipe Massa, Rubens Barrichello, Lewis Hamilton (3)
Most wins – Michael Schumacher (4)
Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Last Five Winners
2024 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2023 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2022 – George Russell (Mercedes)
2021 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2019 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
Sao Paulo GP: Last Five Polesitters
2024 – Lando Norris (McLaren)
2023 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2022 – Kevin Magnussen (Haas)
2021 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2019 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)