F1 Sao Paulo GP: How To Watch Brazil Grand Prix 2025 In India

So far, Norris has dominated the earlier sessions of the São Paulo Grand Prix. He won the sprint race, which saw his title rival and McLaren teammate crash out early, whereas Max Verstappen could only finish 4th.

Norris will look to continue his current streak after bouncing back to form in Mexico City, where he stormed to victory with a commanding lead of 30.324 seconds over Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. This was the largest winning gap seen since Max Verstappen’s 33.731-second triumph in Hungary back in 2023.

The win had propelled the British driver back to the top of the Drivers' Championship table for the first time since April, and after the Sprint race he now holds a nine-point lead (365 vs 356) over teammate Oscar Piastri.

Verstappen, who won the previous Brazilian GP after starting 17th on the grid, now finds himself 39 points adrift (326 points) of Norris, with just four races left before the season draws to a close.

Will Norris secure another victory to stamp his authority for the 2025 Drivers Championship, or will the weather play a spoilsport?

Here's all you need to know about the Sao Paulo GP (Brazilian Grand Prix 2025), including the latest weather updates, staring grid and more.