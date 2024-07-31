Paris Olympics 2024: Sindhu Advances To Round Of 16 In Women's Badminton
On Sunday, the ace shuttler won her first group-stage match against Maldivian player Kristin Kuuba by 21-9, 21-6 in just 29 minutes.
After securing a comfortable win in the first women's single group stages match, PV Sindhu secured her second win against Kristin Kuuba from Estonia on the Day 5 of Paris Olympics.
Sindhu sealed the game by 21-5, 21-10 in just 32 minutes, played at the La Chapelle Arena.
Meanwhile, in men's single group stages, Lakshya Sen is set to lock horns with Indonesia's Jonatan Christie and HS Prannoy will face Vietnam's Le Duc Phat.
In the pre-quarters, or round of 16, two-times Olympic winner will face China's He Bing Jiao whom Sindhu has defeated during the Tokyo bronzer match.
On day 4 of the Summer Olympics, India bagged its second bronze medal under the 10-metre air-pistol mixed-team event. Shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh won the medal by defeating South Korea.
This win under in the mixed-team event marks Bhaker's second successive medal win at a single edition of the Olympics. Third medal might be underway as she is set to participate in the 25m pistol event.