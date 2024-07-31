Paris Olympics 2024: Sindhu Advances To Round Of 16 In Women's Badminton

After securing a comfortable win in the first women's single group stages match, PV Sindhu secured her second win against Kristin Kuuba from Estonia on the Day 5 of Paris Olympics.

Sindhu sealed the game by 21-5, 21-10 in just 32 minutes, played at the La Chapelle Arena.

On Sunday, the ace shuttler won her first group stages match against Maldives player by 21-9, 21-6 in just 29 minutes.