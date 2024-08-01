ADVERTISEMENT
Paris Olympics 2024: Swapnil Kusale Wins Bronze In Shooting, Third Medal For India
This is the first time India has won three medals in shooting at a single Olympics game.
India's Swapnil Kusale bagged bronze medal in men's 50m Rifle event on the Day 6 of the Paris Olympics on Thursday. This is the first time India has won three medals in shooting at a single Olympics game.
He concluded the competition with a total score of 451.4, leading India to its third medal at the Olympics.
India is currently placed at the 41st position in the medal tally.
Run Up To Olympics
Kusale won the gold medal in the 50-meter rifle 3 positions team event at the 2023 Asian Games. In the individual event, after leading for most of the competition, he finished fourth as one poor shot dented his podium hopes.
(This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.)
