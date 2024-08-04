Paris 2024 Olympics: Lakshya Sen Loses In Semi-Final, To Fight For Bronze

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen lost against Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in straight games in the men's singles semi-final of badminton at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Sunday.

Even after leading 20-17, Sen lost the opening game 20-22. In the second game, he started strong with a 7-0 lead before losing 14-21 against the defending Olympic champion.

The 22-year-old will now face Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in the bronze-medal match on Monday evening. Sen, who is the world No. 22, will look to become the first Indian male shuttler to win an individual Olympic medal and the third overall after Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu in badminton.

Currently, India is at the 53rd spot in the medal tally with three bronze as of 4:25 p.m.

Earlier, Sen had defeated Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen 2-1 in the quarter-finals at Paris 2024 on Friday in a come-from-behind victory.