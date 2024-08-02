Paris 2024: Lakshya Sen First Indian Male Shuttler To Reach Semis In Olympics

Lakshya Sen became the first Indian male badminton player to reach the semi-finals of the men's singles at the Olympics. The 22-year-old defeated Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen 2-1 in the quarter finals at Paris 2024 on Friday in a come-from-behind victory.

After losing the opening game 21-19, Sen won the second game 21-15 and the third 21-12 against the 12th seed in a thrilling match that was filled with amazing rallies and superb shots.

Chou had a head-to-head record of 3-1 against Sen before the match.

Sen, who is the world No. 22, will now look to become the first Indian male shuttler to win an Olympic medal and the third overall after Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu.