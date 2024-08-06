Paris Olympics Day 11: India Hockey Team, Neeraj Chopra, Vinesh Phogat In The Spotlight

Monday was the day of heartbreak for the Indian contingent and their fans as two contenders for bronze medals — Lakshya Sen (badminton) and shooters Anant Singh Jeet Naruka and Maheshwari Chauhan (mixed team skeet event) — lost within a span of few minutes.

It was followed by a tearful quarter-final exit for wrestler Nisha Dahiya, whose never-give-up attitude was praised by the crowd even after losing crucial match.

On the bright side, Avinash Sable qualified for the steeplechase final after he finished fifth place in his heat. The Indian women's table tennis team of Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath also qualified for the quarter final.