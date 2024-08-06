Paris Olympics Day 11: India Hockey Team, Neeraj Chopra, Vinesh Phogat In The Spotlight
Kishore Jena will also be in action in Group A of the qualification round of men's javelin throw.
Day 11 of the Paris 2024 Olympics on Tuesday will see the Indian men's hockey team looking to book a place in the final, as well as defending champion Neeraj Chopra competing in the qualification round of the men's javelin throw. Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat will also be among the medal hopefuls who will be in action during the day.
Day 10 Recap
Monday was the day of heartbreak for the Indian contingent and their fans as two contenders for bronze medals — Lakshya Sen (badminton) and shooters Anant Singh Jeet Naruka and Maheshwari Chauhan (mixed team skeet event) — lost within a span of few minutes.
It was followed by a tearful quarter-final exit for wrestler Nisha Dahiya, whose never-give-up attitude was praised by the crowd even after losing crucial match.
On the bright side, Avinash Sable qualified for the steeplechase final after he finished fifth place in his heat. The Indian women's table tennis team of Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath also qualified for the quarter final.
Here's India's Schedule For Day 11
Table Tennis
The Indian contingent will be eyeing for a win in the men's team round of 16 as they face off against China. In the second half of the day, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar and Sharath Kamal will be going against China's Wang Chuqin, Ma Lang and Fan Zhendong for a place in the quarter-final.
Javelin Throw
The Indian fans have been eagerly waiting for the star Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. The 'golden boy' will be participating in the men's javelin throw qualification Group B at 3:20 p.m.
Kishore Jena will be in the same category as Chopra but will be competing in Group A of the qualification round.
Wrestling
Vinesh Phogat will be taking the stage in the women’s freestyle 50kg against Japanese wrestler Yui Susaki at 2:30 pm. If she wins, she can potentially have two more events in the later half of the day.
Hockey
The Indian hockey team will be facing off against Germany in the men's semi-final in a bid to assure a medal. Amit Rohidas will be sitting in the stands after he received a red card in his last match against Great Britain.