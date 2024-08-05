Paris 2024 Olympics: Lakshya Sen Loses Bronze Medal Match In Badminton

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen lost to Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in the bronze-medal match of the men's singles badminton at Paris 2024 Olympics on Monday.

The 22-year-old won the first game 21-13, but lost the second game 16-21 against the world no. 7 and the third 11-21. Before the match, Sen, who is the world no. 22 currently, had a 4-1 head-to-head record against the Malaysian.

Earlier, Sen had lost against Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in straight games in the men's singles semi-final on Sunday. He had defeated Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen 2-1 in the quarter-final on Friday in a come-from-behind victory.

Currently, India is at the 58th position in the medal tally with three bronze as of 7 p.m.