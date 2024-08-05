Paris 2024 Olympics: Lakshya Sen Loses Bronze Medal Match In Badminton
Currently, India is at the 58th position in the medal tally with three bronze as of 7 p.m.
Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen lost to Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in the bronze-medal match of the men's singles badminton at Paris 2024 Olympics on Monday.
The 22-year-old won the first game 21-13, but lost the second game 16-21 against the world no. 7 and the third 11-21. Before the match, Sen, who is the world no. 22 currently, had a 4-1 head-to-head record against the Malaysian.
Earlier, Sen had lost against Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in straight games in the men's singles semi-final on Sunday. He had defeated Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen 2-1 in the quarter-final on Friday in a come-from-behind victory.
'Curse' Of Fourth-Place Finish
Shooters Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Maheshwari Chauhan also finished fourth in the skeet mixed-team event on Monday.
Earlier in Paris 2024, shooters Manu Bhaker and Arjun Babuta had finished fourth in the women's 25m pistol final and men's 10m air rifle respectively. The Indian mixed archery team of Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara had also finished fourth on Friday by losing the bronze-medal playoff against the US.