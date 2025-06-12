Madhya Pradesh League 2025: Date, Time, Schedule, Live Streaming Details, Squads And More

SportsMadhya Pradesh League 2025: Date, Time, Schedule, Live Streaming Details, Squads And More
The second edition of the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) is scheduled to start on June 12 and will conclude on June 24.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Gwalior Division Cricket Association is organising the tournament. (Photo Source: Official Website)</p></div>
The Gwalior Division Cricket Association is organising the tournament. (Photo Source: Official Website)

MPL 2025: Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) is a franchise-based professional T20 cricket league. It is organised by the Gwalior Division Cricket Association (GDCA) and backed by the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA).

Jabalpur Lions were the champions of the inaugural league, which was played last year. Saransh Jain-led Jabalpur Lions beat Arshad Khan-led Bhopal Leopards in the finals by 33 runs to lift the coveted trophy.

This year, the league will include two additional teams from Chambal and Bundelkhand. A total of seven teams will be part of this year’s tournament, compared to last year’s five. 

The second edition of the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL), Scindia Cup, is scheduled to start on June 12 and will conclude on June 24.

Star players who will be seen in action include Rajat Patidar, Venkatesh Iyer, Avesh Khan, Kumar Kartikeya and Arshad Khan.

This year’s edition will see the participation of both men’s and women’s teams. The three women’s teams in the fray are Bhopal Wolves, Bundelkhand Bulls and Chambal Ghariyals. 

Here's all you need to know about the 2nd edition of Madhya Pradesh League (MPL), Scindia Cup, which kicks off today.

Madhya Pradesh League 2025: Teams

The seven teams participating in the second season of the Madhya Pradesh League, Scindia Cup, are:

  1. Jabalpur Lions

  2. Bhopal Leopards

  3. Gwalior Cheetahs

  4. Indore Pink Panthers

  5. Rewa Jaguars

  6. Chambal Ghariyals

  7. Bundelkhand Bulls

Madhya Pradesh League 2025: Full Schedule 

Madhya Pradesh League 2025: Broadcast And Live Streaming

All matches of the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) 2025 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of all the matches of Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) 2025 will be available on FanCode and JioHotstar app.

Madhya Pradesh League 2025: Squads

Bundelkhand Bulls: Avesh Khan(c), Sagar Sharma, Divyanshu Yadav, Aman Yadav, Abhishek Mavi, Shubham Kaithwas, Shantanu Raghuvanshi, Harsh Gawali, Saumy Kumar Pandey, Karan Tahilyani, Aryan Tiwari, Somu Singh Sikarwar, Abhishek Pathak, Priyanshu Shukla and Vivek Sharma.

Chambal Ghariyals: Suraj Singh Sengar, Harpreet Singh Bhatia(c), Aryan Pandey, Rudransh Singh, Pankaj Sharma, Raj Dabi, Anksuh Singh, Shubham Sharma, Tripuresh Singh, Aman Bhadoriya, Apurve Dwivedi, Vineet Rawat, Rohit Rajawat, Akash Rajawat, Kuldeep Senand Nayanra Mewada.

Bhopal Leopards: Gourav Pichoniya, Abid Ur Rehman, Gautam Raghuwanshi, Aniket Verma, Harsh Dixit, Shubham Kushwah, Kartik Parihar, Kamal Tripathi, Shivang Kumar, Arshad Khan(C), Himanshu Shinde, Kunal Rai, Madhav Tiwari, Yash Dubey, Kuldeep Gehi, Akshay Singh, Aayush Mankar and Roshan Kewat.

Gwalior Cheetahs: Parth Sahani, Varun Shinde, Rajat Patidar(C), Arpit Patel, Harshvardhan Hardia, Ajay Mishra, Rishabh Chauhan, Mangesh Yadav, Prarabdha Mishra, Anvesh Chawla, Parth Chaudhary, Akash Raghuvanshi, Rakesh Thakur, Inder Singh Banjara, Vikas Sharma, Anant Dubey, Suraj Yadav and Vishnu Bhardwaj.

Indore Pink Panthers: Shubham Rathore, Arpit Gaud, Akhil Yadav, Aman Jain, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Ankur Singh Chauhan, Venkatesh Iyer(C), Masoom Raza Kaif, Aviral Binod Singh, Vikrant Bhadoriya, Lucky Mishra, Pawan Nirwani, Rahul Chandrol, Mehfooz Patel, Parush Mandal, Mihir Hirwani, Sidhant Agrawal and Kulwant Khejroliya.

Rewa Jaguars: Prithviraj Singh Tomar, Parth Goswami, Mukul Raghav, Kanishk Dubey, Atharv Mahajan, Radhakrishna Dwivedi, Pranjul Puri, Saransh Surana, Aryan Deshmukh, Jaydev Singh, Chanchal Rathore, Himanshu Mantri, Harshvardhan Singh, Piyush Tiwari, Sagar Solanki, Kumar Kartikeya(C), Shivam Shukla and Ramveer Gujjar.

Jabalpur Royal Lions: Dharmesh Patel, Akarsh Singh, Atul Kushwaha, Saransh Jain(C), Rahul Batham, Ritesh Shakya, Tanishq Yadav, Ankit Kushwah, Ritik Tada, Sanjog Nijjer, Siddharth Patidar, Abhishek Bhandari, Prabhanshu Shukla, Adheer Pratap Singh, Anubhav Agarwal, Pankaj Patel and Ritwik Diwan.

Madhya Pradesh League 2024 Recap

  • Most Runs Scored: Aniket Verma - 273 runs (Bhopal Leopards)

  • Most Wickets Taken: Shivam Shukla, 10 wickets (Rewa Jaguars)

  • Number of 50's: 15

  • Number of 100's: 3

  • Sixes: 207

  • Fours: 278

