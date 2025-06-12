Madhya Pradesh League 2025: Date, Time, Schedule, Live Streaming Details, Squads And More
The second edition of the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) is scheduled to start on June 12 and will conclude on June 24.
MPL 2025: Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) is a franchise-based professional T20 cricket league. It is organised by the Gwalior Division Cricket Association (GDCA) and backed by the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA).
Jabalpur Lions were the champions of the inaugural league, which was played last year. Saransh Jain-led Jabalpur Lions beat Arshad Khan-led Bhopal Leopards in the finals by 33 runs to lift the coveted trophy.
This year, the league will include two additional teams from Chambal and Bundelkhand. A total of seven teams will be part of this year’s tournament, compared to last year’s five.
The second edition of the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL), Scindia Cup, is scheduled to start on June 12 and will conclude on June 24.
Star players who will be seen in action include Rajat Patidar, Venkatesh Iyer, Avesh Khan, Kumar Kartikeya and Arshad Khan.
This year’s edition will see the participation of both men’s and women’s teams. The three women’s teams in the fray are Bhopal Wolves, Bundelkhand Bulls and Chambal Ghariyals.
Here's all you need to know about the 2nd edition of Madhya Pradesh League (MPL), Scindia Cup, which kicks off today.
Madhya Pradesh League 2025: Teams
The seven teams participating in the second season of the Madhya Pradesh League, Scindia Cup, are:
Jabalpur Lions
Bhopal Leopards
Gwalior Cheetahs
Indore Pink Panthers
Rewa Jaguars
Chambal Ghariyals
Bundelkhand Bulls
Madhya Pradesh League 2025: Full Schedule
ALSO READ
Australia vs South Africa Live Streaming: How To Watch ICC WTC Final 2025 Live On TV And Online?
Madhya Pradesh League 2025: Broadcast And Live Streaming
All matches of the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) 2025 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of all the matches of Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) 2025 will be available on FanCode and JioHotstar app.
Your frontâseat ticket to every sixâ only on FanCode! ð@FanCode#AdaniMPLeague2025 |#AdaniMadhyaPradeshLeagueT20 | #Season2 pic.twitter.com/OE1RLCAWwp— Madhya Pradesh League (@MPLeagueT20) June 10, 2025
Madhya Pradesh League 2025: Squads
Bundelkhand Bulls: Avesh Khan(c), Sagar Sharma, Divyanshu Yadav, Aman Yadav, Abhishek Mavi, Shubham Kaithwas, Shantanu Raghuvanshi, Harsh Gawali, Saumy Kumar Pandey, Karan Tahilyani, Aryan Tiwari, Somu Singh Sikarwar, Abhishek Pathak, Priyanshu Shukla and Vivek Sharma.
The thunder that Bundelkhand brewed now takes form in these 16 warriors. â¡#MPLeagueT20 | #Season2 | #MadhyaPradeshLeague2025 |#PlayerDraft | #BundelkhandBulls pic.twitter.com/bBEixArx5e— Madhya Pradesh League (@MPLeagueT20) April 28, 2025
Chambal Ghariyals: Suraj Singh Sengar, Harpreet Singh Bhatia(c), Aryan Pandey, Rudransh Singh, Pankaj Sharma, Raj Dabi, Anksuh Singh, Shubham Sharma, Tripuresh Singh, Aman Bhadoriya, Apurve Dwivedi, Vineet Rawat, Rohit Rajawat, Akash Rajawat, Kuldeep Senand Nayanra Mewada.
ðð«ð¢ð. ðð¥ð¨ð«ð². ðð¡ðð«ð¢ð²ðð¥ð¬.â¡ð¡ï¸ð— Madhya Pradesh League (@MPLeagueT20) April 28, 2025
Hereâs the squad thatâs ready to shake the MP League T20!#MPLeagueT20 | #Season2 | #MadhyaPradeshLeague2025 |#PlayerDraft | #ChambalGhariyals pic.twitter.com/2DVMt7NN7q
Bhopal Leopards: Gourav Pichoniya, Abid Ur Rehman, Gautam Raghuwanshi, Aniket Verma, Harsh Dixit, Shubham Kushwah, Kartik Parihar, Kamal Tripathi, Shivang Kumar, Arshad Khan(C), Himanshu Shinde, Kunal Rai, Madhav Tiwari, Yash Dubey, Kuldeep Gehi, Akshay Singh, Aayush Mankar and Roshan Kewat.
The ðð¢ð ðððð¬ of ðð¡ð¨ð©ðð¥ are locked and sealed.ð#MPLeagueT20 | #Season2 | #MadhyaPradeshLeague2025 |#PlayerDraft | #bhopalleopards pic.twitter.com/TXe5c7LYgS— Madhya Pradesh League (@MPLeagueT20) April 28, 2025
Gwalior Cheetahs: Parth Sahani, Varun Shinde, Rajat Patidar(C), Arpit Patel, Harshvardhan Hardia, Ajay Mishra, Rishabh Chauhan, Mangesh Yadav, Prarabdha Mishra, Anvesh Chawla, Parth Chaudhary, Akash Raghuvanshi, Rakesh Thakur, Inder Singh Banjara, Vikas Sharma, Anant Dubey, Suraj Yadav and Vishnu Bhardwaj.
The Fastest Cheetahs Assembled. ð°âï¸— Madhya Pradesh League (@MPLeagueT20) April 28, 2025
Hereâs the squad thatâs ready to shake the MP League T20!#MPLeagueT20 | #Season2 | #MadhyaPradeshLeague2025 |#PlayerDraft | #GwaliorCheetahs pic.twitter.com/DxXF2Ms0rm
Indore Pink Panthers: Shubham Rathore, Arpit Gaud, Akhil Yadav, Aman Jain, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Ankur Singh Chauhan, Venkatesh Iyer(C), Masoom Raza Kaif, Aviral Binod Singh, Vikrant Bhadoriya, Lucky Mishra, Pawan Nirwani, Rahul Chandrol, Mehfooz Patel, Parush Mandal, Mihir Hirwani, Sidhant Agrawal and Kulwant Khejroliya.
Rewa Jaguars: Prithviraj Singh Tomar, Parth Goswami, Mukul Raghav, Kanishk Dubey, Atharv Mahajan, Radhakrishna Dwivedi, Pranjul Puri, Saransh Surana, Aryan Deshmukh, Jaydev Singh, Chanchal Rathore, Himanshu Mantri, Harshvardhan Singh, Piyush Tiwari, Sagar Solanki, Kumar Kartikeya(C), Shivam Shukla and Ramveer Gujjar.
Jabalpur Royal Lions: Dharmesh Patel, Akarsh Singh, Atul Kushwaha, Saransh Jain(C), Rahul Batham, Ritesh Shakya, Tanishq Yadav, Ankit Kushwah, Ritik Tada, Sanjog Nijjer, Siddharth Patidar, Abhishek Bhandari, Prabhanshu Shukla, Adheer Pratap Singh, Anubhav Agarwal, Pankaj Patel and Ritwik Diwan.
Madhya Pradesh League 2024 Recap
Most Runs Scored: Aniket Verma - 273 runs (Bhopal Leopards)
Most Wickets Taken: Shivam Shukla, 10 wickets (Rewa Jaguars)
Number of 50's: 15
Number of 100's: 3
Sixes: 207
Fours: 278