Madhya Pradesh League 2025: Date, Time, Schedule, Live Streaming Details, Squads And More

MPL 2025: Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) is a franchise-based professional T20 cricket league. It is organised by the Gwalior Division Cricket Association (GDCA) and backed by the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA).

Jabalpur Lions were the champions of the inaugural league, which was played last year. Saransh Jain-led Jabalpur Lions beat Arshad Khan-led Bhopal Leopards in the finals by 33 runs to lift the coveted trophy.

This year, the league will include two additional teams from Chambal and Bundelkhand. A total of seven teams will be part of this year’s tournament, compared to last year’s five.

The second edition of the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL), Scindia Cup, is scheduled to start on June 12 and will conclude on June 24.