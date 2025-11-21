Las Vegas GP: IST Timings, Full Schedule And How To Watch Formula Race In India

Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025: The final triple header sequence of the Formula 1 2025 season is set to begin with the Las Vegas Grand Prix this Sunday.

After reigning supreme at the Mexico City Grand Prix, Lando Norris carried his momentum into Interlagos with another impressive display. Norris delivered when it counted most, securing pole position and triumphing in both the Sprint and the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Oscar Piastri’s unfortunate crash in the Sprint race, combined with a penalty that relegated him to fifth place in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, has widened the points gap between the two McLaren drivers to 24. This margin means Lando Norris can afford to finish second behind Piastri in the remaining three races and the Qatar Sprint and still secure the championship title.

The situation for Max Verstappen is straightforward: he needs to earn significant points at Las Vegas to keep his title hopes alive. However, unexpected outcomes are not out of the question and Vegas could well prove to be the stage where he narrows the gap once more.

Last year, Mercedes excelled in the cool conditions, delivering a commanding 1-2 finish. George Russell took a comfortable victory from pole, while Lewis Hamilton fought back from tenth on the grid to claim second place.

The first two practice sessions, which concluded on Friday, saw contrasting results. LeClerc, Albon and Yuki topped the timings, with Verstappen fourth, Norris sixth and Paistri eighth.

Championship leader Lando Norris made amends in the second practice session by leading the pack with a time of 1:33.602. Antonelli and LeClerc completed the top 3, with Verstappen coming in 9th and Piastri 14th - a result which Norris would thoroughly welcome to repeat when the main race takes place this Sunday.