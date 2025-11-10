Formula 1: How Can Lando Norris Clinch His Maiden F1 Drivers' Championship After Sao Paulo Win

British driver Lando Norris capped a perfect weekend with his seventh victory of the 2025 Formula 1 season at the São Paulo Grand Prix on Sunday, November 9. He now has a 24-point lead in the Drivers' Championship.

The mega win came after the McLaren driver topped the Sprint race a day earlier. Only hours later on Saturday, he took pole position in São Paulo, laying the foundation for what would be a perfectly executed race.

Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli successfully defended his second place against an aggressively approaching Max Verstappen in the last couple of laps. Fourth was the other Silver Arrow, driven by George Russell.

Lando's closest title rival and teammate Piastri finished 5th after receiving a 10-second penalty for a Lap 1 collision with Antonelli and Charles Leclerc, which saw the latter retire due to the first corner crash.

With just three rounds remaining, the in-form British driver is in a formidable position to clinch his maiden driver's title. However, a total of 83 points are still up for grabs, so any suggestion of the season being already over is far from the truth.