Las Vegas F1 GP At Risk Of Cancellation Due To Flooding? Here Is What You Need To Know

With just three races remaining for the 2025 F1 season, all eyes will be on this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix, which is going to play a key role in dictating where the World Drivers' Championship is heading before the final two races of the season.

However, heading into the Las Vegas GP, there is much anxiety surrounding the track's readiness. While last year's GP faced logistical hurdles, including manhole cover issues, this weekend's buzz has centered around potential flooding in the city of Las Vegas.

Social media has erupted this week with many users sharing videos of a flooded Las Vegas track, claiming that it could eventually lead to the cancellation of the race this weekend.

Posts from users like @vegasstarfish depicted flash floods and "unprecedented rainfall," while @F1BigData shared clips of waterlogged areas, warning the schedule could be jeopardised.