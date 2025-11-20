Las Vegas F1 GP At Risk Of Cancellation Due To Flooding? Here Is What You Need To Know

Business NewsSportsLas Vegas F1 GP At Risk Of Cancellation Due To Flooding? Here Is What You Need To Know
Social media has erupted this week with many users sharing videos of a flooded Las Vegas track, claiming that it could eventually lead to the cancellation of the race this weekend.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Las Vegas has witnessed torrential rains heading into the race this weekend. (Photo: X/Mexico Grand Prix)</p></div>
Las Vegas has witnessed torrential rains heading into the race this weekend. (Photo: X/Mexico Grand Prix)
With just three races remaining for the 2025 F1 season, all eyes will be on this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix, which is going to play a key role in dictating where the World Drivers' Championship is heading before the final two races of the season.

However, heading into the Las Vegas GP, there is much anxiety surrounding the track's readiness. While last year's GP faced logistical hurdles, including manhole cover issues, this weekend's buzz has centered around potential flooding in the city of Las Vegas.

Posts from users like @vegasstarfish depicted flash floods and "unprecedented rainfall," while @F1BigData shared clips of waterlogged areas, warning the schedule could be jeopardised.

The Weather Channel amplified the alarm further, reporting rare desert storms flooding a hotel parking garage, which led to speculation that the race might get cancelled this weekend.

However, motosport outlet The Race has issued a clarification, confirming that the race is expected to take place and there is nothing to fear surrouding the flash floods being reported in Las Vegas.

While the outlet acknowledges flooding was a major issued earlier in the week, they have since dissipated. "The circuit itself is fine," the outlet stated.

The Race also pointed out Las Vegas' drainage system which makes the city look like it is flooding, when in reality, it is meant to capture all the water and move it out of the city. This was confirmed by F1-accredited Australian photographer Kym Illman as well.

Weather forecasts support this optimism. While Tuesday's storms dumped a lot of water onto the streets, the weekend looks mostly clear with minimal precipitation chances.

Thursday and Friday may see light drizzle, but Sunday calls for sunny skies.

This will serve as a massive relief for F1 fans, especially heading into a race which may have serious ramifications for the World's Drivers' Championship, with Lando Norris having the glorious opportunity to move a step closer to securing his first WDC title ahead of rivals Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen.

