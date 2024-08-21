Jay Shah To Become ICC Chairman: A Look At His Cricket Administration Journey

Shah has accomplished a great deal during his time at BCCI. One of his most noteworthy achievements was the 2022 Indian Premier League broadcasting rights agreement, which broke all previous records. The five-year rights were sold for a whopping Rs 48,390 crore, making the IPL the second most lucrative sporting event in the world in terms of value per match, only behind the National Football League.

During his tenure so far, the Indian cricket team has also consistently performed at the highest levels. The team won the Asia Cup in 2023, played the finals of the 50-over World Cup in the same year, reached the T20 World Cup semi-final in 2022 and finished as the runner-up in the World Test Championship finals in 2021 and 2023.

A significant moment in Shah’s tenure came a couple of months ago, in June 2024, when India won the T20 World Cup.