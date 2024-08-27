Jay Shah Appointed New ICC Chairperson

Board of Control for Cricket in India Secretary Jay Shah has been appointed unopposed as the independent chair of the International Cricket Council. He will assume the position as the chairperson of ICC on Dec. 1, succeeding the current ICC Chair Greg Barclay, according to a statement on Tuesday.

Barclay will step down from the position post the completion of his tenure in November and will not seek a third term. Shah, the sole nominee for the chairmanship, highlighted his commitment to expand the global reach of cricket, especially with the inclusion of the sport in the LA 2028 Olympics.

"We stand at a critical juncture where it is increasingly important to balance the coexistence of multiple formats, promote the adoption of advanced technologies, and introduce our marquee events to new global markets," the BCCI secretary said.

"The inclusion of our sport in the Olympics at LA 2028 represents a significant inflection point for the growth of cricket, and I am confident that it will drive the sport forward in unprecedented ways," he said.

Shah will join an elite group of Indian administrators who have led ICC — Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N Srinivasan and Shashank Manohar.