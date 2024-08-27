Jay Shah Appointed New ICC Chairperson
Greg Barclay will step down from the position post the completion of his tenure in November and wouldn't seek a third term.
Board of Control for Cricket in India Secretary Jay Shah has been appointed unopposed as the independent chair of the International Cricket Council. He will assume the position as the chairperson of ICC on Dec. 1, succeeding the current ICC Chair Greg Barclay, according to a statement on Tuesday.
Barclay will step down from the position post the completion of his tenure in November and will not seek a third term. Shah, the sole nominee for the chairmanship, highlighted his commitment to expand the global reach of cricket, especially with the inclusion of the sport in the LA 2028 Olympics.
"We stand at a critical juncture where it is increasingly important to balance the coexistence of multiple formats, promote the adoption of advanced technologies, and introduce our marquee events to new global markets," the BCCI secretary said.
"The inclusion of our sport in the Olympics at LA 2028 represents a significant inflection point for the growth of cricket, and I am confident that it will drive the sport forward in unprecedented ways," he said.
Shah will join an elite group of Indian administrators who have led ICC — Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N Srinivasan and Shashank Manohar.
In 2015, Shah became a member of the board's finance and marketing committee, and later assumed the role of board secretary in 2019. He was also appointed as the president of the Asian Cricket Council in January 2021.
Under Jay Shah's tenure, there were many noteworthy achievements which included India's victory in 2023 Asia Cup, played the finals of the 50-over World Cup in the same year, reached the T20 World Cup semi-final in 2022 and finished as the runner-up in the World Test Championship finals in 2021 and 2023.
In June, India secured the T20 World Cup victory which was a major milestone in Shah's career.
The 2022 Indian Premier League broadcasting rights deal stands out, breaking all past records. The rights for five years received Rs 48,390 crore, elevating the IPL to the position of the world's second most valuable sporting league on a per-match basis.