IPL Auction 2024: Here's A Look At The Top Player Buys From The Last 3 IPLs

So let's take a look at how the IPL auction unfolded for the previous three seasons.

The last three Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions witnessed staggering total expenditures, marquee players changing allegiances, and unforeseen bidding wars.

As the nation looks forward to the IPL 2024 auction, here are some top players' buys, funds remaining with the teams, and the number of players - both overseas and Indians from the 2023, 2022 and 2021 auction.