IPL Auction 2024: Here's A Look At The Top Player Buys From The Last 3 IPLs
Discover the top player buys, remaining funds, and expenditure from the last 3 #IPLAuctions
IPL 2024: Country's next biggest cricket tournament - the IPL will begin in March/April next year but the IPL fever will start taking over in the coming days when every IPL team will strategise and try to pull a rabbit out of the hats by picking up some key players for the 2024 edition of Indian Premier League. The auction will mark the beginning of an IPL season which has already been in big news following the transfer of Hardik Pandya from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians. If this wasn't enough, what followed was another breaking news when Hardik Pandya was appointed as the captain of Mumbai Indians, thus marking an end to Rohit Sharma's 10-year-long tenure as the captain.
IPL Auction 2024: Date and Time
The IPL 2024 Auction will be held in Dubai on Tuesday, December 19. The auction will commence at 11:30 AM local time - a 1:00 PM IST start.
So let's take a look at how the IPL auction unfolded for the previous three seasons.
The last three Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions witnessed staggering total expenditures, marquee players changing allegiances, and unforeseen bidding wars.
As the nation looks forward to the IPL 2024 auction, here are some top players' buys, funds remaining with the teams, and the number of players - both overseas and Indians from the 2023, 2022 and 2021 auction.
2023 IPL Auction: Top Buys
The TATA IPL 2023 Player Auction witnessed the sale of 80 players, with a total expenditure of Rs 1,67,00,00,000 by the ten franchises in Kochi.
English all-rounder Sam Curran, set an unprecedented record by becoming the costliest player in IPL auction history as he secured the highest bid of Rs 18.50 Crore by returning to Punjab Kings.
Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians acquired Cameron Green for Rs 17.50 Crore, and Ben Stokes joined Chennai Super Kings for Rs 16.25 Crore.
Indian batting sensation Mayank Agarwal moved to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 8.25 crore.
Among bowlers, pace sensation Shivam Mavi claimed the title of the most expensive bowler as he joined defending champions Gujarat Titans for Rs 6 crores.
2022 IPL Auction: Top Buys
During the two-day TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Auction in Bengaluru, a total of 204 players were successfully auctioned, and an impressive sum of Rs 5,51,70,00,000 was spent by the ten franchises. The auction prominently featured young Indian cricketers, with Ishan Kishan securing the highest bid of INR 15.25 Crore, marking his return to MI.
Deepak Chahar rejoining CSK for Rs 14 Crore became the most expensive Indian pace bowler ever bought at the IPL Auction. KKR made a significant investment in Shreyas Iyer, acquiring the stylish right-handed batter for Rs 12.25 Crore. The auction also saw successful bids for players like Liam Livingstone, Wanindu Hasaranga, Nicholas Pooran, Shardul Thakur, and Lockie Ferguson.
Avesh Khan made history as the most expensive uncapped player in IPL, securing a notable Rs 10 Crore, courtesy of the new IPL entrant LSG.
2021 IPL Auction: Top Buys
The VIVO IPL 2021 Player Auction in Chennai saw 57 players securing spots out of the 61 available. All-rounders were particularly picked after, with Chris Morris fetching a record-breaking Rs 16.25 crore as he joined the Rajasthan Royals, making him the most expensive player in IPL Auction history.
Royal Challengers Bangalore secured Kyle Jamieson and Glenn Maxwell, while K Gowtham and Moeen Ali found a place in the Chennai Super Kings squad.
Punjab Kings acquired the young and powerful batsman Shahrukh Khan, and Delhi Capitals added English all-rounder Tom Curran to their roster.