IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya Replaces Rohit Sharma As Mumbai Indians Captain

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians on Friday announced Hardik Pandya as the captain of the team for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. Pandya, who was traded to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans last month, will replace Rohit Sharma.

Hardik Pandya spent two years with GT, spearheading their campaign with aplomb. In their debut season in 2022, Hardik ensured a fairytale start, with the team lifting the coveted IPL trophy, while they finished runners-up in their second season after a last-ball defeat in a thrilling final earlier this year.

Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles since 2013.