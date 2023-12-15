IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya Replaces Rohit Sharma As Mumbai Indians Captain
Hardik Pandya spent two years with GT, spearheading their campaign with aplomb.
IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians on Friday announced Hardik Pandya as the captain of the team for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. Pandya, who was traded to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans last month, will replace Rohit Sharma.
Hardik Pandya spent two years with GT, spearheading their campaign with aplomb. In their debut season in 2022, Hardik ensured a fairytale start, with the team lifting the coveted IPL trophy, while they finished runners-up in their second season after a last-ball defeat in a thrilling final earlier this year.
Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles since 2013.
“It is part of legacy building and staying true to the MI philosophy of being future-ready. Mumbai Indians have always been blessed with exceptional leadership right from Sachin to Harbhajan and Ricky to Rohit, who while contributing to the immediate success have always had an eye on strengthening the team for the future. It is in keeping with this philosophy that Hardik Pandya will assume captaincy of Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2024 season," Mahela Jayawardene, Global Head of Performance, Mumbai Indians said in a statement.
"We express our gratitude to Rohit Sharma for his exceptional leadership; his tenure as the captain of the Mumbai Indians since 2013 has been nothing short of extraordinary. His leadership has not only brought unparalleled success to the team but has also solidified his place as one of the finest captains in the history of the IPL," he added.
Mumbai Indians, who have one of the most systematic team building process, have roped in Pandya with a long term plan in mind as there will be a mega auction in 2025 and every franchise will try to build a new team with a young core, according to a report in news agency PTI.