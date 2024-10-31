NDTV ProfitSportsIPL 2025 Retention: Players Retained By KKR, CSK, RCB, MI, SRH, LSG And More
IPL 2025 Retention: Players Retained By KKR, CSK, RCB, MI, SRH, LSG And More

Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni have been retained by MI and CSK respectively, while Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are among those who have been released by their respective teams.

31 Oct 2024, 05:34 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>As the deadline for player retention passed, the IPL franchises, including KKR, CSK, RCB, MI, SRH, RR, GT, LSG, DC, Punjab Kings, have strategically selected their retained players under the TATA IPL Player Regulations for 2025–27. (Kolkata Knight Riders with the Tata IPL 2024 trophy. Source: KKR website)</p></div>
The deadline for the 10 teams in the Indian Premier League to submit their list of retained players ended on Thursday evening ahead of the mega auction in November.

The IPL franchises can retain six players from their existing squad either via a combination of retention or by using the right-to-match option, according to the TATA IPL Player Regulations for 2025–27. A team was allowed up to four retentions in the last mega auction in 2022.

The IPL franchises can choose their combination for retentions and RTMs on their own discretion. The retentions and the RTMs can have a maximum of five capped players (Indian and overseas) and a maximum of two uncapped players, according to the retentions rules.

The auction purse for the franchises has been set at Rs 120 crore for IPL 2025. The retention deduction is Rs 75 crore. The price of the five retained players will be Rs 18 crore, Rs 14 crore, Rs 11 crore, Rs 18 crore, Rs 14 crore respectively. For an uncapped player, the retention cost will be Rs 4 crore

Therefore, if a franchise opts for all five retention of capped players, then it will have only Rs 45 crore to buy or use the RTM card to buy the rest 15 players for the squad.

Capped Indian players will become uncapped if they have not played international cricket or held a BCCI central contract in last five years.

Here is the list of players retained by the 10 franchises.

Mumbai Indians

  • Jasprit Burmah (Rs 18 crore)

  • Suryakumar Yadav (Rs 16.35 crore)

  • Hardik Pandya (Rs 16.35 crore)

  • Rohit Sharma (Rs 16.3 crore)

  • Tilak Varma (Rs 8 crore)

Chennai Super Kings

  • Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 18 crore)

  • Matheesha Pathirana (Rs 13 crore)

  • Shivam Dube (Rs 12 crore)

  • Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 18 crore)

  • MS Dhoni (Rs 4 crore)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

  • Virat Kohli (Rs 21 crore)

  • Rajat Patidar (Rs 11 crore)

  • Yash Dayal (Rs 5 crore)

Kolkata Knight Riders

  • Rinku Singh (Rs 13 crore)

  • Varun Chakaravarthy (Rs 12 crore)

  • Sunil Narine (Rs 12 crore)

  • Andre Russel (Rs 12 crore)

  • Harshit Rana (Rs 4 crore)

  • Ramandeep Singh (Rs 4 crore)

Punjab Kings

  • Shashank Singh (Rs 5.5 crore)

  • Prabhsimran Singh (Rs 4 crore)

Sunrisers Hyderabad

  • Pat Cummins (Rs 18 crore)

  • Abhishek Sharma (Rs 14 crore)

  • Nitish Reddy (Rs 6 crore)

  • Heinrich Klaasen (Rs 23 crore)

  • Travis Head (Rs 14 crore)

Lucknow Super Giants

  • Nicholas Pooran (Rs 21 crore)

  • Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 11 crore)

  • Mayank Yadav (Rs 11 crore)

  • Mohsin Khan (Rs 4 crore)

  • Ayush Badoni (Rs 4 crore)

Delhi Capitals

  • Axar Patel (Rs 16.5 crore)

  • Kuldeep Yadav (Rs 13.25 crore)

  • Tristan Stubbs (Rs 10 crore)

  • Abishek Porel (Rs 4 crore)

Gujarat Titans

  • Rashid Khan (Rs 18 crore)

  • Shubman Gill (Rs 16.5 crore)

  • Sai Sudharsan (Rs 8.5 crore)

  • Rahul Tewatia (Rs 4 crore)

  • Shahrukh Khan (Rs 4 crore)

Rajasthan Royals

  • Sanju Samson (Rs 18 crore)

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs 18 crore)

  • Riyan Parag (Rs 14 crore)

  • Dhruv Jurel (Rs 14 crore)

  • Shimron Hetmyer (Rs 11 crore)

  • Sandeep Sharma (Rs 4 crore)

