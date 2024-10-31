IPL 2025 Retention: Players Retained By KKR, CSK, RCB, MI, SRH, LSG And More

The deadline for the 10 teams in the Indian Premier League to submit their list of retained players ended on Thursday evening ahead of the mega auction in November.

The IPL franchises can retain six players from their existing squad either via a combination of retention or by using the right-to-match option, according to the TATA IPL Player Regulations for 2025–27. A team was allowed up to four retentions in the last mega auction in 2022.

The IPL franchises can choose their combination for retentions and RTMs on their own discretion. The retentions and the RTMs can have a maximum of five capped players (Indian and overseas) and a maximum of two uncapped players, according to the retentions rules.

The auction purse for the franchises has been set at Rs 120 crore for IPL 2025. The retention deduction is Rs 75 crore. The price of the five retained players will be Rs 18 crore, Rs 14 crore, Rs 11 crore, Rs 18 crore, Rs 14 crore respectively. For an uncapped player, the retention cost will be Rs 4 crore

Therefore, if a franchise opts for all five retention of capped players, then it will have only Rs 45 crore to buy or use the RTM card to buy the rest 15 players for the squad.

Capped Indian players will become uncapped if they have not played international cricket or held a BCCI central contract in last five years.

Here is the list of players retained by the 10 franchises.