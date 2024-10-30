IPL 2025: Retention Rules Explained Ahead Of Oct. 31 Deadline

The IPL governing council decided during a meeting with the owners of the 10 IPL franchises that each team can retain only six players from their current squad, either through retention or by using the right to match.

The six retentions should have a maximum of five capped players—this may include both Indian and overseas players or two uncapped players.

The total salary cap—encompassing auction purse, incremental performance pays, and match fees—has increased to Rs 146 crore from Rs 110 crore in the previous year. It will further increase to Rs 151 crore and Rs 157 crore in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

Each playing member of the franchise will receive a match fee of Rs 7.5 lakh per match, in addition to his contracted amount. Any players who make themselves unavailable for the tournament after being picked by a team will be banned from participating in the tournament for the next two years.

Overseas players will be ineligible to participate in the tournament if they fail to register for the auction.