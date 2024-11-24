IPL 2025 Auction Live: 577 Players, 10 Teams Gear Up For Mega Bidding Today
A total of 577 players will feature in the IPL 2025 mega auction, including 366 Indian players and 208 overseas cricketers.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Top Players On Franchises' Radar
With most teams planning to restructure their squads, the demand for several marquee players in the auction pool is set to rise. This could lead to an epic tug-of-war between franchises, offering IPL fans a spectacle that is nothing less than fireworks.
Shreyas Iyer, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Jos Buttler, Glenn Maxwell, David Miller, Jake Fraser-McGurk, and Phil Salt are among the few heavyweights who could prompt franchises to raise their paddles multiple times, sparking a bidding war among them.
To know more details about each of these players, read the story below.
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Rishabh Pant | Key Player To Watch Out For
After recovering from a life-threatening accident, Rishabh Pant captained Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024, scoring 446 runs at a strike rate of 155.40.
In the recent Test series against New Zealand—which India lost 3-0—Pant was seen as the only stand-out performer in the final match with his 60-run knock of 59 balls. This was preceded by a 124-ball hundred in the Test match against Bangladesh in September.
With his destructive batting and wide array of shots, Pant can become a highly sought-after player for many franchises during the mega auction. With a base price of Rs 2 crore, Pant will be a player to watch out for on Sunday.
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: KL Rahul | Key Player To Watch Out For
After parting ways with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), KL Rahul is set to enter the IPL 2025 mega auction at a base price of Rs 2 crore. Known for his calm and composed demeanour on the field, Rahul can be an explosive hitter and a shoulder to fall back on during testing hours.
KL Rahul is India's fourth-highest run scorer in T20 matches, with 2,265 runs from 72 matches. In IPL 2024, Rahul led LSG in 14 matches, scoring 520 runs at a strike rate of 136.13.
Ahead of the auction, Rahul shared his eagerness to join Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in an interview with Star Sports. "It's kind of home and the people there know me as a local Kannada boy, and it would be nice to go back there and get an opportunity again,” he said.
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Live Streaming Details
The IPL 2025 mega auction will be held on Nov. 24 and Nov. 25 at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. The auction will start at 3:00 p.m. IST or 12:30 p.m. local time.
The Indian Premier League 2025 auction will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website. The live broadcast will be available on the Star Sports Network in India, where fans can watch it on television.
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Purse Balance, RTM, Available Slots And More
Here are some of the key highlights that viewers must know going ahead into the highly anticipated 2025 IPL auction.
Punjab Kings, formerly Kings XI Punjab, has the most funds remaining in their purse with Rs 110.5 crore followed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals with Rs 83 crore and Rs 73 crore, respectively.
Punjab Kings has the four 'Right to Match' options followed the three RTMs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Rajasthan Royals have already spent the most money retaining players followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians.