IPL 2025 Auction Live: 577 Players, 10 Teams Gear Up For Mega Bidding Today

With most teams planning to restructure their squads, the demand for several marquee players in the auction pool is set to rise. This could lead to an epic tug-of-war between franchises, offering IPL fans a spectacle that is nothing less than fireworks.

Shreyas Iyer, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Jos Buttler, Glenn Maxwell, David Miller, Jake Fraser-McGurk, and Phil Salt are among the few heavyweights who could prompt franchises to raise their paddles multiple times, sparking a bidding war among them.

To know more details about each of these players, read the story below.